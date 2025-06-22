2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
Notcoin
NOT$0.00179+4.31%
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.10358-6.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.066+1.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 11:03
Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position now has a floating profit of $21.45 million

Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position now has a floating profit of $21.45 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the smart trader 0xcB92 has not yet closed his short position of 40,000 ETH (90.3 million USD), with unrealized profits
Notcoin
NOT$0.00179+4.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00677+3.35%
이더리움
ETH$2,429.17+0.34%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006271-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 10:42
In the past 7 hours, three addresses have sold 5,657 ETH at a loss on the chain, with a total loss of $1.928 million

In the past 7 hours, three addresses have sold 5,657 ETH at a loss on the chain, with a total loss of $1.928 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, in the past 7 hours, three addresses have cumulatively sold 5,657 ETH (about 13.4 million US dollars) on the chain,
이더리움
ETH$2,429.17+0.34%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00429+5.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 10:36
A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Author: Blockworks Compiled by: Felix, PANews The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) appears to be in the final stages, with an
퀵스왑
QUICK$0.01897+1.82%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000145-57.35%
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
U Coin
U$0.01279-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 10:30
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6215.18 BTC

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6215.18 BTC

According to PANews on June 22, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings are 6,215.18, with a total value
비트코인
BTC$107,196.98+0.10%
엘리시아
EL$0.004237-1.48%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 10:26
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
비트코인
BTC$107,196.98+0.10%
솔라나
SOL$150.39+5.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.01945+11.65%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$37.47+3.50%
이더리움
ETH$2,429.17+0.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
Messari predicts: The reasonable valuation of PUMP may be 7 billion US dollars. Will it be a profit if it is bought in the public sale?

Messari predicts: The reasonable valuation of PUMP may be 7 billion US dollars. Will it be a profit if it is bought in the public sale?

Written by Sunny Shi, Messari Crypto Compiled by Alex Liu, Foresight News According to major media reports citing people familiar with the matter, pump.fun is preparing to sell 25% of
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0147+4.47%
Major
MAJOR$0.18323-0.29%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01732+3.89%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009997+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:41
A whale/institution has shorted 58 assets including BTC and ETH since June 16, and currently has a floating profit of $20.65 million

A whale/institution has shorted 58 assets including BTC and ETH since June 16, and currently has a floating profit of $20.65 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, whales/institutions have shorted 58 targets, including BTC/ETH and other altcoins, since June 16, and have now made a floating profit
비트코인
BTC$107,196.98+0.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00677+3.35%
이더리움
ETH$2,429.17+0.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:30
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran

US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Cailian Press, CNN quoted informed sources as saying that US President Trump hopes that his order to strike three Iranian nuclear facilities
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0772+0.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.066+1.45%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00429+5.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:16
A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the short-selling Hyperliquid whale currently still holds a BTC position of $103 million (1007 BTC), with an opening price of $108,467.1
비트코인
BTC$107,196.98+0.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:13

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market