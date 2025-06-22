MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-29 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to
SOL
$150.49
+5.66%
HYPE
$37.47
+3.50%
ETC
$16.2
+0.93%
XRP
$2.181
+3.65%
NOW
$0.00677
+3.35%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 22:13
Break Singapore’s new crypto rules and you could face $200K fine or jail
Singapore is tightening its grip on crypto misconduct. Under new rules, unlicensed promotions or shady practices could lead to steep fines or prison time.
FINE
$0.0000000016342
+8.97%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 22:09
Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details
Senator Lummis’ RISE Act may be a good start, but does it ask too much of doctors, lawyers and engineers — while shielding AI developers?
ACT
$0.04188
+3.76%
AI
$0.1108
+2.87%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 22:06
The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
HOLD
$0.0001234
-0.32%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 21:57
Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the two Hyperliquid whales that shorted Bitcoin have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million: 1. The so-called
BTC
$107,201.43
+0.10%
MORE
$0.01948
+11.82%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 21:55
AguilaTrades quickly reduced its position to $185 million in the past 10 minutes, closing 1,685.13 BTC short orders
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, BTC fell below $101,000. AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position losses in the past month have reached $31.72 million. In the past
BTC
$107,201.43
+0.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 21:43
Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, market sources said that the Iranian parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but the top security agency needs
TOP
$0.0001634
+4.60%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 21:34
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 100 million US dollars, mainly due to long orders
PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $139 million, of which $134 million was liquidated for
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 21:31
Despite Trump’s backing, crypto is choosing MiCA over America: Paybis
MiCA’s licensing clarity helped Europe capture crypto flows as US retail activity declined despite a crypto-friendly Trump administration.
TRUMP
$9.067
+1.46%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 21:03
Data: BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which BLAST unlocks about $22.5 million
PANews reported on June 22 that Token Unlocks data showed that BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Blast (BLAST) will unlock
VENOM
$0.17003
-2.50%
TOKEN
$0.01359
+2.18%
BLAST
$0.00198
+1.95%
SOON
$0.2303
-5.34%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 20:41
Trending News
More
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market