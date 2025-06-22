2025-06-29 Sunday

A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to
PANews2025/06/22 22:13
Break Singapore’s new crypto rules and you could face $200K fine or jail

Singapore is tightening its grip on crypto misconduct. Under new rules, unlicensed promotions or shady practices could lead to steep fines or prison time.
PANews2025/06/22 22:09
Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details

Senator Lummis’ RISE Act may be a good start, but does it ask too much of doctors, lawyers and engineers — while shielding AI developers?
PANews2025/06/22 22:06
The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
PANews2025/06/22 21:57
Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the two Hyperliquid whales that shorted Bitcoin have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million: 1. The so-called
PANews2025/06/22 21:55
AguilaTrades quickly reduced its position to $185 million in the past 10 minutes, closing 1,685.13 BTC short orders

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, BTC fell below $101,000. AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position losses in the past month have reached $31.72 million. In the past
PANews2025/06/22 21:43
Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, market sources said that the Iranian parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but the top security agency needs
PANews2025/06/22 21:34
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 100 million US dollars, mainly due to long orders

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $139 million, of which $134 million was liquidated for
PANews2025/06/22 21:31
Despite Trump’s backing, crypto is choosing MiCA over America: Paybis

MiCA’s licensing clarity helped Europe capture crypto flows as US retail activity declined despite a crypto-friendly Trump administration.
PANews2025/06/22 21:03
Data: BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which BLAST unlocks about $22.5 million

PANews reported on June 22 that Token Unlocks data showed that BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Blast (BLAST) will unlock
PANews2025/06/22 20:41

