2025-06-29 Sunday

Solana poised for bull run, but new sports memecoin hints at potential 7000% rally

Solana may rally in 30 days, but a new sports meme coin is gaining buzz for its potential 7000% breakout. #partnercontent
메메
MEME$0.001551+5.51%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000888-1.44%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.004704+3.61%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.00678+1.16%
Crypto.news2025/06/22 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $1.013 billion, of which $110 million
PANews2025/06/22 23:30
AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short positions were completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000.
PANews2025/06/22 23:26
In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01732+3.89%
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since
PANews2025/06/22 23:16
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
READY$0.002901+0.27%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.3293+1.51%
PANews2025/06/22 23:14
AguilaTrades has closed 20 times of BTC long positions and opened 20 times of Bitcoin short positions

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades has closed its long orders of Bitcoin (20x leverage), with a loss of $16.61 million in
비트코인
BTC$107,199.76+0.10%
LENS
LENS$0.003254+7.81%
PANews2025/06/22 22:52
The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004587+10.23%
PANews2025/06/22 22:41
Tether mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron network

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that this was an
PANews2025/06/22 22:38
In the past 4 hours, the entire network has liquidated more than 200 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past four hours, the entire network had a liquidation of US$218 million, of which long positions had a
Moonveil
MORE$0.01949+11.88%
PANews2025/06/22 22:23

