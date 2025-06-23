MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-29 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
SOUTH
$0.0759
-17.23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 08:53
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale spent 2.25 million USDT and purchased 2.4 million FARTCOIN at an average price of US$0.93.
FARTCOIN
$1.0736
+8.53%
LENS
$0.003254
+7.81%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 08:49
Statistics: More than 24 reports in one week, domestic securities firms set off a wave of stablecoin research
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Securities China, according to incomplete statistics, in the past week alone (June 15 to June 21), at least 16 securities firms have
MORE
$0.01949
+11.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 08:48
Bitdeer increased its holdings by 36.9 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 1,445.8 BTC
PANews reported on June 23 that the weekly report released by Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer last Saturday showed that as of June 20, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,445.8 BTC (excluding
BTC
$107,199.76
+0.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 08:37
Singapore’s Web3 Exodus: What’s Next?
By Aiden and Jay Jo Source: Tiger Research Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain summary Singapore has attracted many Web3 companies with its flexible regulatory environment and is known as the "Delaware
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 08:30
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713
PANews reported on June 23 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, recently disclosed on the X platform that from June 13 to 19,
BTC
$107,199.76
+0.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 08:22
US Department of Justice: Trump's use of force against Iran is constitutionally authorized, but congressional approval may be required if conflict continues
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CCTV, a senior official of the U.S. Department of Justice said that U.S. President Trump carried out air strikes on Iran's nuclear
U
$0.0128
-2.43%
TRUMP
$9.062
+1.41%
JUSTICE
$0.00006348
+0.26%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 08:03
Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year
PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins
REAL
$0.00376
+0.53%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 07:51
Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Hyperliquid "insider whale" @qwatio's BTC short position was closed at 1 a.m. with a profit of
BTC
$107,199.76
+0.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 07:47
CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that the global stablecoin policy and industry continue to exert efforts, and the industrial ecology continues
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 07:34
Trending News
More
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market