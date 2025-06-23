MEXC Exchange
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments: By 2027, the amount of gold resources will increase by 5% to 10%, and the output of gold and silver will increase by mor
PANews reported on June 23 that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of the Gold Industry (2025-2027)", which
GOLD
$0.00000000000048
+2.12%
PANews
2025/06/23 21:46
ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro
PANews reported on June 23 that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde once again called on European lawmakers on Monday to pass legislation to pave the way for the launch
BANK
$0.05631
+8.24%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000089
-42.58%
PANews
2025/06/23 21:25
US luxury car restorer ECD receives $500 million in equity financing to launch Bitcoin treasury strategy
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Investing.com , ECD Automotive Design ( ECDA ), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar retro modification company, announced that it has
COM
$0.017489
+31.85%
CAR
$0.011599
+3.43%
LAND
$0.001685
+10.34%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000089
-42.58%
PANews
2025/06/23 21:16
Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection
PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
PANews
2025/06/23 21:09
Crypto scammer flaunts $4m stolen from Coinbase users, ZachXBT reveals
Scammer stole $4 million from Coinbase, but was not very diligent in covering up his trail.
NOT
$0.001788
+4.07%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:03
Trezor issues security alert after contact form exploit used in phishing scam
Crypto hardware wallet provider Trezor has issued a security caution to its users, warning of a new tactic being used by malicious actors to impersonate the company and phish for sensitive information. In a post on June 23 via social…
WALLET
$0.01361
-0.58%
FORM
$2.7967
-2.36%
SCAM
$0.0004073
+7.26%
VIA
$0.0213
-2.73%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:01
Crypto Weekly Report (June 15-22): US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, intensified geopolitics pushes BTC pricing downward
Author: 0xBrooker This week, crypto assets have experienced the triple intersection of "institutional funds supporting the bottom, increased alertness on derivatives, and instantaneous amplification of geopolitical risks." BTC continued to
BTC
$107,154.62
+0.07%
PANews
2025/06/23 21:00
Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 23 that Israel Salmen, CEO of Brazilian listed technology company Méliuz SA (CASH3), wrote that after the company completed the latest round of stock issuance, it
PANews
2025/06/23 20:59
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound
The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250. Total liquidations…
BTC
$107,154.62
+0.07%
TOP
$0.0001634
+4.60%
ETH
$2,428.49
+0.38%
ROSE
$0.02372
+5.00%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:56
Here’s why the XRP price may crash below $1 soon
XRP price continued its downward momentum on Monday as it crashed below the important support level at $2. Ripple (XRP) has declined for five consecutive days, marking its longest losing streak in over a month, and is now trading at…
HERE
$0.000659
--%
XRP
$2.1813
+3.75%
NOW
$0.00678
+3.35%
WHY
$0.00000002608
+1.04%
SOON
$0.2301
-5.46%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:52
