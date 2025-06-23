MEXC Exchange
Veda locks $18m to push vault-based DeFi beyond the crypto bubble
DeFi’s complexity has long been a barrier to mainstream adoption. Veda, which hit $3.5 billion in TVL within eight months by abstracting that complexity, just raised $18 million to scale its vault system across a broader class of financial platforms.…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 00:22
Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
PANews
2025/06/24 00:03
India wants 30% of your crypto gains, but that’s not the worst part
A 30% tax on crypto profits in India is only part of the story. Traders face even bigger hurdles under the current tax regime.
PANews
2025/06/23 23:57
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
PANews
2025/06/23 23:57
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
PANews
2025/06/23 23:52
Well-known whale "ETH 50x Guy" closed his long position and turned short, betting on the decline of Bitcoin after earning millions of dollars
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens , the well-known whale " ETH 50x Guy " (@qwatio) has closed his long ETH position with 25x leverage ,
PANews
2025/06/23 23:46
Source: (Iran) The decision to strike US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but the precise targets are still under negotiation
PANews reported on June 23 that senior Iranian political sources said that the decision to attack US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but senior officials and commanders
PANews
2025/06/23 23:37
Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025?
Is Trump Truth Social the biggest threat to crypto and wider global peace? Former President Trump is again inserting himself into the heart of Middle East instability. Over the weekend, he publicly entertained the idea of toppling Iran’s leadership in a Truth Social post that has ramifications far beyond the U.S. And even as the.. The post Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:36
Circle's gains expanded to more than 24%, and its share price approached the $300 mark
PANews reported on June 23 that U.S. stock market trends showed that Circle's (CRCL.N) share price rose by more than 24% and approached the $300 mark.
PANews
2025/06/23 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on June 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $360 million, of which $169 million
PANews
2025/06/23 23:30
