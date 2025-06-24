MEXC Exchange
Wu Jiezhuang: It is recommended that Hong Kong learn from the EU MiCA's cross-border coordination experience and continue to pay attention to market changes to adjust the guidelines in a timely manner
PANews reported on June 24 that Hong Kong Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang said that after years of efforts, the passage of the Stablecoin Ordinance in Hong Kong marks the
PANews
2025/06/24 15:11
Analysis: Circle's valuation exceeds $60 billion, and the focus of the crypto market shifts
PANews reported on June 24 that according to the latest data from Matrixport, Circle's valuation has reached $60 billion, which is roughly the same as the total amount of USDC
PANews
2025/06/24 15:01
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
PANews
2025/06/24 15:00
Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity company Kaspersky issued a warning that a new malware, SparkKitty, has been discovered. It steals photos from infected devices in
PANews
2025/06/24 14:50
Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency
A 27-year old Tel Aviv resident was recently arrested by police for allegedly spying on Israeli public officials for Iran. He was reportedly paid thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for his efforts. According to a recent news reports by i24…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 14:46
Democrats unveil COIN Act to block Trump and public officials from profiting off crypto
Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation that seeks to block U.S. public officials, including the President, from profiting off digital assets during and after their time in office. Dubbed the Curbing Officials’ Income and Nondisclosure, or COIN, Act, the legislation came…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 14:26
Vinanz Limited, a listed company, increased its holdings by 37.72 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 58.68 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 24 that according to FNG, Vinanz Limited, a bitcoin fund management company listed on the London Stock Exchange, announced that it had increased its holdings of
PANews
2025/06/24 14:25
A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 1.3 million USDC to purchase 1.579 million AERO at a price of US$0.823.
PANews
2025/06/24 14:25
Metaplanet allocates additional $5B in capital to U.S. subsidiary
Metaplanet Inc. has approved an additional capital contribution of up to $5 billion to its U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp, as part of its expanding global Bitcoin strategy. According to a June 24 disclosure, the Tokyo-based firm said the new…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 14:18
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings by 196.9 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 543.52 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced that it had increased its holdings of 196.9 bitcoins, with an
PANews
2025/06/24 14:05
