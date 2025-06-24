MEXC Exchange
Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million
PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , Hut 8 announced that it had signed the third revised and restated credit agreement with Coinbase Credit, Inc. , increasing
PANews
2025/06/24 19:24
CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy
PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he
PANews
2025/06/24 19:19
US housing agency may allow crypto assets in mortgage qualification
The US Federal Housing Finance Agency is reviewing whether crypto holdings like Bitcoin could be used to qualify for mortgages.
PANews
2025/06/24 19:10
Web3 lawyers’ in-depth analysis: one article details the stablecoin regulatory framework in the EU, UAE, and Singapore
In previous articles, the Crypto Salad team introduced the stablecoin regulatory frameworks in the United States and Hong Kong from multiple perspectives. In addition to the United States and Hong
PANews
2025/06/24 19:00
Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated
PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump was interviewed before going to the NATO summit. When asked whether the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was violated, Trump
PANews
2025/06/24 18:44
Michael Saylor publishes BTC credit model to support risk and spread assessment
PANews reported on June 24 that Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, said the agency is exploring how to include cryptocurrency holdings in mortgage eligibility requirements.
PANews
2025/06/24 18:42
Turkey tightens crypto rules with source, purpose checks on transfers
Turkey’s Finance Ministry plans new rules requiring crypto platforms to collect source and purpose data, with limits on stablecoin transfers.
PANews
2025/06/24 18:41
Bitcoin reclaims $105,000 after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire
Bitcoin managed to reclaim its previous spot above $105,000 following a miraculous rebound as tensions cool between Israel and Iran after the U.S. ushers in a ceasefire. According to data from crypto.news, BTC (BTC) experienced a price surge following news…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 18:39
Ripple’s Arthur Britto resurfaces on X after 14-year silence
A mysterious Ripple co-founder and co-developer of XRP Ledger has resurfaced on X after 14 years of silence, sparking speculation that his reappearance means big things are ahead for XRP. Arthur Britto, a mysterious co-creator of the XRP Ledger alongside…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 18:35
Nano Labs announces $500 million convertible note private placement for BNB strategic reserve
PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ: NA ) announced that it has signed a convertible note subscription agreement with multiple investors to issue convertible notes totaling
PANews
2025/06/24 18:23
