MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-29 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Morgan Stanley: The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates seven times by 2026, with the final rate falling to 2.5% to 2.75%
PANews reported on June 25 that Morgan Stanley said it expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates seven times by 2026, starting in March, and the final interest rate
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 15:17
Pop Mart’s three-stage rocket: How does Labubu use emotional value to leverage a trillion-dollar market?
Author: Yue Xiaoyu Why is Pop Mart’s Labubu so popular? First of all, Labubu’s design is very unique. Different from the sweet image of traditional trendy toys, Labubu’s style is
IMAGE
$0.01382
-0.64%
STAGE
$0.0000653
-13.04%
LABUBU
$0.033609
+30.29%
WHY
$0.00000002642
+1.88%
THREE
$0.00429
+5.66%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 15:00
South Korea's National Bank has begun applying for stablecoin-related trademarks
PANews reported on June 25 that according to South Korean media Newsis, KB Kookmin Bank, a major commercial bank in South Korea, has initiated the process of acquiring trademark rights
MAJOR
$0.18383
+0.09%
BANK
$0.0561
+7.90%
SOUTH
$0.0759
-17.23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 14:57
UK-listed company TruSpine to implement Bitcoin financial policy to supplement its traditional cash reserves
PANews June 25 news, according to investing.com, British listed medical device company TruSpine Technologies plc (AQSE: TRUP) announced on Wednesday that it is pursuing a Bitcoin fiscal policy to supplement
COM
$0.017488
+31.61%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 14:50
Arbitrage bot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun monitoring, the arbitrage robot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million worth of cryptocurrency.
BNB
$648.09
+0.31%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 14:42
A whale deposited 4,148 ETH to Coinbase an hour ago, and then transferred out 9.1 million USDT
PANews reported on June 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xbA7...385ae recharged 4,148 ETH (about 10.08 million US dollars) to Coinbase one hour ago, and
ETH
$2,433.93
+0.52%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 14:40
Guotai Junan International's afternoon increase expanded to 100%
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Jinshi, Guotai Junan International (01788.HK)'s afternoon increase again expanded to 100%. According to news yesterday , Guotai Junan International was approved to
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 14:31
Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday
PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 14:30
49 days ago, the crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy SEI, and now has a floating profit of $800,000
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SEI prices have soared by more than 90% in the past week. 49 days ago, Trump's crypto project WLFI spent
MORE
$0.0196
+13.62%
SEI
$0.2832
+0.46%
NOW
$0.00678
+3.51%
TRUMP
$9.069
+1.54%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 14:20
Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger
Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin-focused firm, ProCap BTC, has filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, a blank-check company. A June 25 announcement, shared by Pompliano on…
BTC
$107,190.21
+0.09%
U
$0.01283
-2.21%
K
$3.545
+0.48%
VIA
$0.0213
-2.73%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 14:16
Trending News
More
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market