German regulator closes case against Ethena GmbH over USDe issuance
Ethena Labs and Germany's BaFin have agreed on a 42-day USDe redemption plan, marking the end of a months-long regulatory dispute.
USDE
$0.9998
-0.02%
PANews
2025/06/25 21:32
An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, although many companies are buying Bitcoin, early Ethereum IC0 participants are selling a large amount of ETH. Among them, the address
ETH
$2,434.22
+0.53%
PANews
2025/06/25 21:24
Metaplanet to buy more Bitcoin with $515M share offering
Metaplanet issued an additional 54 million shares to buy more Bitcoin.
MORE
$0.0196
+13.62%
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 21:15
Grove receives $1 billion in support from Sky Ecosystem to promote CLO asset on-chain
PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, the decentralized financial protocol Grove was officially launched today and received a $1 billion allocation from the DeFi lending giant Sky ecosystem to
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000614
+108.13%
DEFI
$0.002427
+9.86%
PANews
2025/06/25 21:12
Presearch launches world's first non-profiling decentralized search API
Presearch has publicly launched what it dubs the world's first decentralized search API that does not profile its users. It also accepts payments in Bitcoin, PRE, and USDC. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the search API for…
NOT
$0.001788
+4.07%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000614
+108.13%
USDC
$0.9997
+0.01%
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 21:05
Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 25 that Canadian Bitcoin technology company Matador Technologies announced that the company increased its holdings of 8.4 bitcoins at an average price of US$ 104,900 per
PANews
2025/06/25 21:03
Cork Protocol exploiter launders stolen funds via Tornado Cash, donates 10 ETH to developers' legal fund
The attacker(s) that exploited the Cork protocol for millions earlier this year has resurfaced to launder their loot and make a surprise donation. On Wednesday, June 25, blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged renewed activity from wallet addresses tied to…
FUND
$0.0298
--%
WALLET
$0.01362
-0.43%
ETH
$2,434.22
+0.53%
VIA
$0.0219
--%
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:56
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone
Maple Finance's token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
YIELD
$0.22873
-0.55%
ROSE
$0.02378
+5.26%
SYRUP
$0.60722
+2.36%
TOKEN
$0.01358
+2.72%
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:55
IMF Deputy Managing Director highlights issues in the global stablecoin race
Deputy Managing Director at the IMF Bo Li sees two unresolved issues in the global fight over stablecoin dominance, specifically in the way stablecoins are classified. During his panel speech at the World Economic Forum's Summer Davos meeting as reported…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:53
Li Lin purchased 5.9% of Tiger Brokers shares through his company Avenir Tech
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SEC documents, former Huobi founder Li Lin indirectly holds 5.9% of Tiger Brokers (UP Fintech Holding Limited) shares, totaling 10,667,580 American Depositary
PANews
2025/06/25 20:52
