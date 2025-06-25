MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-29 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
In 2010, Hal Finney described the Bitcoin banks of the future. What did he say, and do we have such banks today?
In a 2010 Bitcointalk forum post, Hal Finney, a cypherpunk involved in Bitcoin from day one, described the way he sees the emergence of Bitcoin banks in the future. He believed that peer-to-peer Bitcoin transactions would be rare. Instead, people…
RARE
$0.05226
+3.69%
PEOPLE
$0.01733
+3.95%
FUTURE
$0.10387
-6.72%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:23
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle
With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
DC
$0.00005045
+6.00%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:22
Change in US crypto laws may affect charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case
In a Wednesday status conference, the judge overseeing the Terraform Labs co-founder’s case reportedly said he was “mindful of the GENIUS Act.”
ACT
$0.04178
+3.31%
CHANGE
$0.00222814
+2.05%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 01:43
Dow Jones down, Nasdaq gains while S&P 500 nears record highs
Stocks were mixed as S&P 500 nears record levels, while tech stock lead in gains.
GAINS
$0.02413
-1.67%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 01:28
Beyond the pitch deck — AI’s real role in crypto infrastructure
Everyone in crypto wants a piece of the AI narrative in 2025. We’ve seen a wave of announcements, token launches, and integrations that boldly claim to sit at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and Web3. Yet, strip away the surface,…
REAL
$0.00376
+0.53%
AI
$0.1109
+2.78%
TOKEN
$0.01358
+2.95%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 00:10
Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem
Fragmented logins, redundant KYC, and exposed personal data plague crypto, but Moca Network claims its ZK-powered L1 aims to flip the script. Launching with Animoca’s 700 million-user ecosystem, it’s betting big on verifiable credentials as the next infrastructure play. On…
ZK
$0.04612
+3.64%
MOCA
$0.07141
+1.13%
L1
$0.0122
-3.93%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 00:07
Decentralized AI gets boost as OpenGradient integrates Walrus on Sui
OpenGradient and Walrus team up to solve the centralization problem with AI agents.
SUI
$2.7635
+1.93%
AI
$0.1109
+2.78%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000614
+108.13%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 00:04
Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain
PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
MOCA
$0.07141
+1.13%
L1
$0.0122
-3.93%
LAYER
$0.6703
+4.88%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000089
-42.58%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 23:55
Trump: Considering three to four candidates for next Fed chairman
PANews reported on June 25 that Trump called Federal Reserve Chairman Powell "terrible" and said he knew three or four people who were contenders for the next Fed chairman. When
PEOPLE
$0.01733
+3.95%
TRUMP
$9.072
+1.56%
THREE
$0.00429
+5.66%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 23:52
Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework
PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that significant progress has been made towards a stablecoin framework. He also said that future trade agreements may allow
TRADE
$0.12426
+0.76%
FUTURE
$0.10387
-6.72%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 23:31
Trending News
More
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market