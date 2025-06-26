MEXC Exchange
Vitalik-backed privacy protocol Privacy Pools adds support for stablecoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the privacy protocol Privacy Pools, supported by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, announced the addition of stablecoin support. The protocol will
PANews
2025/06/26 08:17
FHFA Head Bill Pulte Orders Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac To Consider Crypto As Mortgage Asset
U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte has ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider ways cryptocurrencies may be used in mortgage risk assessments, a Wednesday order from the FHFA reveals. FHFA To Consider Crypto As Mortgage Asset, Bill Pulte Says According to a June 25 X post from Pulte, the two government-sponsored enterprises will prepare a proposal considering “cryptocurrency as an asset for reserves in their respective single-family mortgage loan risk assessments” without first being converted to U.S. dollars. After significant studying, and in keeping with President Trump’s vision to make the United States the crypto capital of the world, today I ordered the Great Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare their businesses to count cryptocurrency as an asset for a mortgage. SO ORDERED pic.twitter.com/Tg9ReJQXC3 — Pulte (@pulte) June 25, 2025 However, only cryptocurrencies stored on a U.S.-regulated centralized exchange would be considered by the government agency. “After significant studying, and in keeping with President Trump’s vision to make the United States the crypto capital of the world, today I ordered the Great Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare their businesses to count cryptocurrency as an asset for a mortgage,” Pulte said. “Today is a historic day in the cryptocurrency industry and the mortgage industry, whereby Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are now positioned to involve Cryptocurrencies in Mortgages,” he added. “Thank you President Trump for making the USA the crypto capital of the world!” Crypto Advocates Celebrate Mainstream Adoption Win Following the news, several key players across the digital asset industry celebrated the FHFA’s latest move. Strategy founder Michael Saylor took to social media to praise Pulte’s decision, calling it a “defining moment for institutional BTC adoption and collateral recognition.” “A truly historic day,” Saylor said. “The U.S. mortgage industry leads—and the global banking system will follow.” Blockchain real estate company Propy also hailed the FHFA’s crypto consideration, labeling it a “huge step forward for crypto adoption in real estate.” “Regulators are moving,” a Wednesday afternoon X post from Propy’s official account reads. “Markets are watching.” With over 55 million Americans owning digital assets, it may only be a matter of time before crypto begins to play a mainstream role in unlocking access to homeownership.
CryptoNews
2025/06/26 08:12
US SEC Commissioner: Physical redemption of cryptocurrency ETFs may be coming soon, and relevant applications are under review
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, Hester Peirce, a Republican member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that the physical redemption mechanism of cryptocurrency
PANews
2025/06/26 08:08
The number of weekly active users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000, setting a new record
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the number of active independent users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000 per week, a record high. Among them, USDT and
PANews
2025/06/26 07:58
Tether CEO: It is expected that 1 trillion AI agents will use Bitcoin and USDT for transactions within 15 years
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino predicted that in the next 15 years, there will be 1 trillion AI agents in the
PANews
2025/06/26 07:53
WLFI Lianchuang: Many listed companies are considering incorporating WLFI tokens into their company reserve assets
PANews June 26 news, according to Bloomberg, Zak Folkman, co-founder of the Trump family-related DeFi platform World Liberty Financial, said at the crypto industry conference "Permissionless" held in New York
PANews
2025/06/26 07:48
Moscow Exchange to Follow up BTC Futures Launch With Crypto Funds, Structured Bonds
The Moscow Exchange is set to launch a new Bitcoin (BTC) index futures offering, in addition to crypto funds and structured bonds. The Russian exchange’s Managing Director Vladimir Krekoten said a new BTC derivative instrument launch was “imminent.” Speaking to RBC Investments, Krekoten explained that the product would be a futures contract on a new Bitcoin index. Moscow Exchange: BTC Bullishness Continues He explained that calculations on the index that will become the underlying asset for the contract began on June 10. The move follows hot on the heels of the Moscow Exchange’s first Bitcoin futures contract, which debuted on June 4. This product is available to qualified investors only. It is cash-settled in rubles and tied to the BlackRock-launched iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT). IBIT prices (USD) since the start of 2025. (Source: Yahoo Finance) Krekoten suggested that the popularity of the first Bitcoin futures contract offering has inspired the exchange to fast-track the release of more crypto derivative products. He said: “We plan to launch trading in instruments based on cryptoasset indices or ETFs as soon as demand for them from the industry begins to appear. On the other hand, regulators will become more aware of what is permissible and which clients should be allowed to access them. I can say that we are currently working on launching a futures contract on the Bitcoin index. We plan to launch it soon.” Regulatory Approval Still Pending Krekoten added that the exchange’s discussions with management companies were ongoing as the parties await regulatory approval. The executive said the parties were discussing the launch of mutual funds and structured bonds focused on cryptoasset indices. He explained: “We believe that the industry will soon be ready to provide clients with access to structured bonds for cryptoassets. We are technically and legally ready for this.” The executive explained that since the June 4 launch, trading volumes on the BTC futures contract have hit a total of almost 7 billion rubles ($89,455,660). Vladimir Krekoten, the Managing Director of the Moscow Exchange. (Source: RBC Investing/Screenshot) Krekoten said that more than 10,000 investors have already traded with the product, adding: “These are very good indicators considering the instrument has only been on the market for such a short time.” Obviously, the figures are not comparable with the volumes of futures contracts on the Moscow Exchange index. However, this is still a very high figure.” Trading on the IMOEX, the Moscow Exchange’s index of its top 50 shares. (Source: Moscow Exchange) Crypto Investment Growing in Popularity in Russia The Managing Director dismissed claims that the exchange lacks the technical capacity to launch more crypto-related products, concluding: “I think there are no fundamental differences between funds for any underlying asset. That is certainly true if such assets are instruments that are traded on properly organized platforms.” Vietnam is seeking urgent discussions with Russia in an effort to accelerate its nuclear program https://t.co/tAnw8DmY0b — Bloomberg (@business) June 25, 2025 Earlier this week, a top Russian Bitcoin mining executive predicted that BTC prices could rise to a new all-time high of over $115k this summer. He suggested that momentum could drive the coin’s price up toward or above $130k in a “moderately positive scenario.” Also this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the country’s first Bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund .
CryptoNews
2025/06/26 07:30
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac instructed to explore ways to include cryptocurrencies as assets in mortgage risk assessments
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bloomberg, Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop a plan to
PANews
2025/06/26 07:18
Zama Completes $57 Million Series B Financing with a $1 Billion Valuation, Led by Pantera Capital and Others
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, Zama, a confidential blockchain protocol focused on privacy, announced the completion of a $57 million Series B financing round, with
PANews
2025/06/26 07:09
Invesco and Galaxy submit new documents to the US SEC to join the Solana ETF competition
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, investment management company Invesco and crypto company Galaxy Digital jointly submitted a registration application for Solana ETF to the U.S.
PANews
2025/06/26 07:03
