DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud complete US$3.15 million financing, with Animoca Brands and others participating
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud have completed US$3.15 million in financing to date, with participation from Animoca Brands, Avalaunch,
PANews
2025/06/26 09:12
Changes in US crypto laws could impact charges in Do Kwon's criminal case
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. federal court has filed criminal charges against Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, and the indictment may change as the
PANews
2025/06/26 09:06
A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded
PANews
2025/06/26 09:02
The bet between Polygon CEO and AAVE guardian: Is Polygon's dual-currency design a blessing or a curse?
Author: Luke, Mars Finance "The money has arrived." With a screenshot of an Etherscan transaction posted by Marc Zeller on the X platform, a war of words about the future
PANews
2025/06/26 09:00
U.S. Senator Lummis wants two encryption bills passed by 2026
PANews June 26 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the Bitcoin Policy Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Congress is expected to pass the crypto market structure bill
PANews
2025/06/26 08:55
Coinbase eyes record close as analysts raise price target to $510, call company 'Amazon of crypto'
Coinbase (COIN) saw a 3% gain, rising to $355 at the close of the market on Wednesday, its highest close since November 2021, following Bernstein analysts raising their price target for the crypto exchange's stock to $510.
Fxstreet
2025/06/26 08:51
Lumia and Avail Collaborate on Cross-Chain Solutions Focused on Tokenized Assets
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CryptoSlate, Lumia, a blockchain platform focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), is strategically integrating with Avail Stack to launch a
PANews
2025/06/26 08:41
Coinbase launches Cardano and Litecoin wrapped tokens cbADA and cbLTC on Base
PANews June 26 news, according to Cryptoslate, Coinbase announced early this morning that it will launch Cardano and Litecoin’s wrapped tokens cbADA and cbLTC on its Layer2 network Base, completing
PANews
2025/06/26 08:30
SharpLink Gaming, a listed company, continued to purchase 5,989 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past day
PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) continued to purchase 5,989 ETH (US$14.47 million) through Galaxy Digital over the
PANews
2025/06/26 08:26
Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Coinbase announced that Wormhole (W) will be added to the coin listing roadmap.
PANews
2025/06/26 08:21
