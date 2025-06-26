MEXC Exchange
Listed company Sixty Six Capital increased its holdings of 18.2 Bitcoins and plans to raise funds to purchase more Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Sixty Six Capital announced that it had increased its holdings of 18.2 bitcoins. The company previously held 113
StormX has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection
PANews reported on June 26 that StormX, Inc. announced today that it has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Creditors who believe they
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.26)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/26: The market continues to rebound, $ACID ai narrative $CHILLHOUSE toly, pump,
TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?
Author: Jessy, Golden Finance TIA, which once rose tenfold after listing on the exchange and shone in the bull market in early 2024, has now fallen below the price when
The whale @qwatio was partially liquidated again, and its BTC and ETH short positions lost $6.65 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio was once again partially liquidated, the fourth time in three days. In this transaction, he has
Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 reaches $9.3 billion in trading volume in four months
PANews reported on June 26 that according to BeInCrypto, the ruble stablecoin A7A5 issued by Kyrgyzstan has achieved a trading volume of $9.3 billion in four months, but its current
Mega Matrix, a US listed company, announced its first purchase of 12 BTC
PANews reported on June 26 that according to PR Newswire, Mega Matrix Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that it had bought 12 bitcoins for the first time,
GameStop raises another $450 million, which may be used to purchase BTC
PANews June 26 news, according to CoinDesk, game retailer GameStop disclosed in a document submitted to the US SEC on Tuesday that it raised another $450 million through convertible bond
A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
