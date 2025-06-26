2025-06-29 Sunday

Hong Kong stocks Shengli Securities rose by more than 150% in the short term

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jiemian News, Hong Kong-listed Victory Securities (08540.HK) rose by more than 150% in the short term. According to the First Financial Daily,
PANews2025/06/26 11:06
Many local Hong Kong brokerage firms have completed the No. 1 license upgrade, and more institutions may join in the future

PANews reported on June 26 that according to a report by Gelonghui citing Yicai, industry insiders who are directly involved in the application for virtual asset licenses and system docking
PANews2025/06/26 11:04
US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgage loans, and the private market has tested $65 million

On June 25th local time, Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), suddenly issued a statement saying that he had asked Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
PANews2025/06/26 11:00
Russia sets deadline for large banks and retailers to mass-adopt digital ruble

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Russian Central Bank submitted a phased promotion plan for the digital ruble to the State Duma, requiring banks and merchants
PANews2025/06/26 10:51
CertiK: Resupply suspected of suspicious transactions, loss of approximately $5.56 million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, a suspicious transaction was discovered, causing the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply contract to lose approximately US$5.56 million. Update: According
PANews2025/06/26 10:35
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
PANews2025/06/26 10:33
KaJ Labs announces $160 million investment in Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, decentralized AI and blockchain research organization KaJ Labs announced last Friday that it would invest $160 million in Bitcoin. KaJ Labs
PANews2025/06/26 10:26
Listed company Digital Commodities plans to raise $3 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Digital Commodities Capital Corp. announced that it will conduct a non-broker private placement, issuing up to 20 million
PANews2025/06/26 10:21
A whale is selling 275,672 TRUMPs through a limit order, worth $2.49 million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader is selling 275,672 TRUMPs (worth $2.49 million) through limit orders. 6 hours ago, Kewh32 placed a limit order
PANews2025/06/26 10:20
Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial announced that it will soon open the transfer function of its native token
PANews2025/06/26 10:16

