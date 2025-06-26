2025-06-29 Sunday

Zhu Min: China will see over 100 “DeepSeek-style breakthroughs” in the next 18 months

PANews June 26 news, according to China News Network, Zhu Min, former deputy managing director of the IMF, said during the 2025 Summer Davos Forum that thanks to the large
PANews2025/06/26 17:16
ASX probe into $164m project failure deepens, Australian regulators assemble panel of experts: report

Australian Securities and Investments Commission appoints former central bank deputy governor to a three-member expert panel to investigate the ASX’s failed blockchain project worth over $160 million. According to a recent report by Reuters, one of the members of the…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 17:01
Humanity x leverage, a portrait of crypto gamblers

By ChandlerZ, Foresight News “You think you’re trading, but you’re just pulling the lever on a slot machine.” The crypto market, especially contract trading, operates 24 hours a day, with
PANews2025/06/26 17:00
The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with international partners, has started drafting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Strategy for Ukraine until 2030. In this regard, the ministry has initiated an online survey that will be open until 10 July. “We want to collect feedback and opinions from Ukrainians on what challenges they face […] Сообщение The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/06/26 16:55
The multichain future of global finance is inevitable | Opinion

Multichain finance does not mean siloed liquidity. It means modular liquidity, composable logic, and user choice.
Crypto.news2025/06/26 16:47
Crypto scam victim sues Citibank over $20m lost in romance scam

A lawsuit filed in New York has accused Citibank of negligence after one of the bank’s customers lost $20 million to a crypto romance scam. Plaintiff Michael Zidell, who filed the complaint on June 24, is seeking compensatory damages and…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 16:46
SynFutures, the leading derivatives platform of Base Ecosystem, launches gold and crude oil perpetual contracts

PANews reported on June 26 that the decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures officially launched perpetual contracts for gold (XAU/USDC) and crude oil (WTI/USDC) today, supporting up to 10x leverage, and officially
PANews2025/06/26 16:45
Metaplanet pumps up Bitcoin holdings with additional 1,234 BTC

Tokyo-based Metaplanet Inc. is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, adding another major chunk to its fast-growing treasury. According to an official disclosure on June 26, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 1,234 BTC (BTC). The latest purchase was valued at…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 16:40
A whale increased its BTC and ETH short positions to $213 million, with a BTC liquidation price of $110,120

PANews reported on June 26 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Insider Brother" has just recharged 4.5 million USDC to Hyperliquid and increased the cumulative short positions of BTC and ETH
PANews2025/06/26 16:33
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/26 16:29

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market