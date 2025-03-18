MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-29 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
a16z leads $20 million round in Halliday, transforming from helping gamers “buy now, pay later” to building a Web3 “agent workflow protocol”
Compared with the C-end, the expensive customer acquisition costs and difficult customer acquisition channels in the crypto market have caused many startups to turn to the B-end to seek growth opportunities.
B
$0.32971
-6.57%
C
$0.000093
-1.79%
NOW
$0.00679
+3.66%
Share
PANews
2025/03/20 11:46
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.20)
$mubarak lost the walk
WALK
$0.025
+1.01%
MEME
$0.001555
+5.85%
AI
$0.111
+2.96%
MUBARAK
$0.036273
+7.65%
MEMES
$0.00009312
+3.39%
Share
PANews
2025/03/20 10:06
From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?
The AI Agent bubble has burst and Virtuals is facing a development bottleneck. Can a series of recent actions reverse the downward trend?
BUBBLE
$0.000863
+0.34%
AI
$0.111
+2.96%
ACP
$0.000103
+4.46%
Share
PANews
2025/03/19 18:07
Comparison of Solana and BNB Chain’s MEME development paths: Dislocated competition between community-driven and traffic-driven
In this article, PANews will deeply analyze the differentiated game between the two major ecosystems of Solana and BNB Chain from four dimensions: MEME cultural core, construction logic, infrastructure construction, and market timing.
CORE
$0.5185
+1.54%
MAJOR
$0.18383
+0.38%
MEME
$0.001555
+5.85%
BNB
$648.18
+0.34%
Share
PANews
2025/03/19 17:46
PA Daily | EOS transforms into "Web3 Bank" and changes its name to Vaulta; Derive founder says cycle peak has not yet arrived
Filecoin ecosystem DeFi protocol Glif launched the GLF governance token and airdropped 94 million tokens; Analysts: Bitcoin is only experiencing "normal adjustments" and the peak of the cycle has not yet arrived; Analysts: Bitcoin is only experiencing "normal adjustments" and the peak of the cycle has not yet arrived.
BANK
$0.05602
+7.93%
NOT
$0.001792
+4.42%
DEFI
$0.002425
+9.08%
TOKEN
$0.0136
+3.18%
Share
PANews
2025/03/19 17:30
Champions Ascension, a AAA blockchain game invested by a16z, unexpectedly suspended operations, and the team turned to new projects to focus on customer acquisition
The suspension of operations is undoubtedly the development team's realistic compromise with the game's poor performance. On the other hand, its focus on exploring new game distribution and user acquisition models is also a crucial strategic transformation.
Share
PANews
2025/03/19 17:10
Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
BNB
$648.18
+0.34%
CHANGE
$0.00222835
+2.06%
Share
PANews
2025/03/19 14:50
Berachain ranks second among public chains with $360 million in capital inflow. Can the “liquidity narrative” last?
Against the backdrop of the recent overall downturn in the crypto market, Berachain ranked second in the public chain sector with a net inflow of US$360 million in the past month, becoming one of the few Layer 1 projects to grow against the trend.
GROW
$0.0142
-11.25%
SECOND
$0.0000417
-24.59%
LAYER
$0.6725
+5.07%
NET
$0.00013561
+0.22%
Share
PANews
2025/03/19 14:38
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)
Love, hate, and vengeance, cutting and being cut, Sister Yi still has a lot to learn about surfing the Internet
LOT
$0.02172
-5.23%
MEME
$0.001555
+5.85%
AI
$0.111
+2.96%
LEARN
$0.02864
-0.13%
MEMES
$0.00009312
+3.39%
Share
PANews
2025/03/19 10:30
Coinbase Monthly Outlook: Liquidity inflection point has arrived, Bitcoin may bottom out in the coming weeks
Against the backdrop of liquidity easing after nearly six months of tightening, crypto asset prices may bottom out faster than most market participants expect.
SIX
$0.01859
-2.77%
Share
PANews
2025/03/18 18:42
Trending News
More
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market