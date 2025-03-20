MEXC Exchange
Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
BTC
$107,218.92
+0.15%
BULL
$0.004704
+3.61%
Share
PANews
2025/03/21 14:50
The altcoins are "bleeding", are the VCs in the exit period the culprits?
Many of the hottest crypto VC firms may not survive the next few years.
NOT
$0.001789
+4.25%
VC
$0.00664
+1.37%
Share
PANews
2025/03/21 13:45
The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?
Looking back over the past five years, every time Turkey experienced a major currency devaluation crisis, Bitcoin trading volume mostly saw a significant increase. As global economic volatility intensifies, will cryptocurrency become a financial hedging tool for people in more countries with unstable currencies?
MORE
$0.01939
+11.43%
MAJOR
$0.18385
+0.39%
PEOPLE
$0.01736
+3.95%
SAFE
$0.4022
+3.57%
Share
PANews
2025/03/21 12:35
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.21)
BSC meme looks forward to the interaction of Yijie every day
LOOKS
$0.012813
-1.75%
MEME
$0.001555
+5.85%
AI
$0.111
+2.96%
FORWARD
$0.000533
--%
MEMES
$0.00009312
+3.39%
Share
PANews
2025/03/21 10:29
Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?
The pre-confirmation mechanism can improve the user experience, but it requires users to temporarily believe that the block producer is honest and reliable.
SPEED
$0.000065
+61.69%
Share
PANews
2025/03/20 19:28
Crypto AI Market Sentiment Survey: The Community is Clearly Divided, with Early Users Having the Most Bullish Sentiment
According to a recent Coingecko survey, nearly half of respondents are bullish on crypto AI products and token prices in 2025, but at the same time, more than a quarter remain cautious or bearish.
MORE
$0.01939
+11.43%
AI
$0.111
+2.96%
TOKEN
$0.0136
+3.18%
Share
PANews
2025/03/20 18:28
PA Daily | Trump signals possible economic slowdown; UNI token holders approve $165.5 million in new foundation funds
Arthur Hayes: The bottom of Bitcoin may be $77,000, and the stock market may have to experience another round of volatility; Binance will launch 6 perpetual contracts including TUT/USDT and BID/USDT, with a maximum leverage of 25 times; Pakistan plans to create a legal framework for cryptocurrency transactions.
UNI
$7.108
+2.39%
TUT
$0.059748
+3.05%
BID
$0.13456
+14.98%
TRUMP
$9.074
+1.62%
TOKEN
$0.0136
+3.18%
Share
PANews
2025/03/20 17:30
EOS failed to "leave the market": renamed Vaulta to transform into "Web3 bank" to prepare for the ecological project exSat
When Vaulta tokens replaced EOS, RAM scarcity surpassed native tokens, and exSat's independent ecosystem became the master, a backdoor ecological transformation has quietly begun.
BANK
$0.05598
+7.86%
SCARCITY
$0.0747
-1.96%
Share
PANews
2025/03/20 15:12
Trader Eugene's interview transcript: Newcomers should focus on on-chain assets first, as most of the market does not care about fundamentals
Share lessons learned on risk management, position sizing, and stop losses.
NOT
$0.001789
+4.25%
Share
PANews
2025/03/20 13:22
Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges
According to the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report jointly released by Dune and Artemis, the stablecoin market has seen significant growth in the past year, with accelerated institutional adoption, the rise of decentralized stablecoins, and continued increase in on-chain transaction activity.
USDE
$1
--%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.00006
+103.38%
USDC
$0.9997
+0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/03/20 12:50
