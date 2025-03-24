2025-06-29 Sunday

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

How can VC-backed project owners implement the following manipulation methods through systematic operations to pave the way for their token price manipulation?
PANews2025/03/25 20:28
15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?

In this article, PANews lists 15 crypto projects that have launched or announced token buyback plans in 2025, among which the DeFi track is the most active. Many of these projects have buybacks of tens of millions of dollars, but the transparency of execution varies, and in the sluggish market environment, the price reaction to buybacks is still mostly flat.
PANews2025/03/25 18:20
PA Daily | BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETP in Europe; Movement to repurchase $38 million MOVE

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act; 893 BTC transferred from Mt. Gox’s hot wallet were transferred to the Kraken exchange; Bithumb will list the Redstone (RED) and Nillion (NIL) Korean won trading pairs.
PANews2025/03/25 17:30
BTC Price Prediction 2025-2030: The Journey from $100,000 to $1.5 Million

This forecast analysis covers Bitcoin price trends, expert opinions, and future outlook.
PANews2025/03/25 17:05
Wall Street is hyping up uranium prices. Will Uranium Digital use blockchain to promote the financialization of uranium?

In sharp contrast to the importance of uranium is the backwardness of its market infrastructure. How can the uranium market truly enter the modern financial system? This is exactly the problem that Uranium Digital is trying to solve.
PANews2025/03/25 10:50
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.25)

Binance&#39;s 100 million liquidity plan sparks controversy
PANews2025/03/25 10:39
Zuckerberg's $46 billion went down the drain? What happened to the Metaverse track?

Zuckerberg's $46 billion went down the drain? What happened to the Metaverse track?

The billions of dollars that once poured into the metaverse have dried up, public interest has waned dramatically, and the concept is now ranked as one of the biggest flops in tech in recent years.
PANews2025/03/24 19:17
PA Daily | Arthur Hayes bets BTC will rise to $110,000 before falling; CZ goes long on mubarak on APX Finance

SHELL&#39;s repurchase progress has reached 81.2%, and the token price has risen by more than 4% since the repurchase; SHELL&#39;s repurchase progress has reached 81.2%, and the token price has risen by more than 4% since the repurchase; WLFI purchased another US$3 million of MNT, and the investment portfolio has suffered a floating loss of more than US$100 million.
PANews2025/03/24 17:30
Ethereum’s growing pains: From ETF “bleeding” to on-chain weakness, can ETF staking boost the market?

Ethereum is going through a long period of growing pains, and the ETF staking proposal is seen by the market as a key variable for Ethereum to get out of the trough in the short term. Although it can affect the ETH supply and holder returns to a certain extent, it cannot directly solve Ethereum&#39;s core challenges such as ecological competition, L2 diversion or low market sentiment.
PANews2025/03/24 16:49
Will Walrus, a decentralized storage project that has raised $140 million, become the DeepSeek moment of the SUI ecosystem?

From Walrus' perspective, it is not only an attempt to reshape the decentralized storage track by reducing costs by a hundredfold, but also a new layout of Mysten Labs to upgrade Sui's performance and optimize token economics.
PANews2025/03/24 14:34

