2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

Speculate on new things instead of old ones, interpreting 4 new public chains and 1 new stablecoin protocol.
SphereX
HERE$0.000659--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001634+4.60%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 19:19
Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

Market data shows that stablecoins will process $16 trillion in transactions in 2024, with a total market value climbing to $238 billion.
Share
PANews2025/03/27 18:40
PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL

PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL

Coinbase supports the listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3; Deribit: More than 14.3 billion US dollars of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1; The top two votes in Binance&#39;s first voting for listing coins are BANANAS31 and WHY.
비트코인
BTC$107,218.92+0.15%
펜들
PENDLE$3.533+3.69%
Banana
BANANAS31$0.0124567+9.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.01939+11.43%
Walrus
WAL$0.3866+2.60%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 17:30
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5185+1.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.01939+11.43%
온니1
LIKE$0.011254+1.26%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006274-0.23%
엔에프티
NFT$0.0000004354+0.60%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 13:40
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.27)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.27)

Ghibli style pictures flood the screen of CT
Challenge
CT$0.0000029-6.45%
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
Ghiblification
GHIBLI$0.001415+3.96%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+2.96%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009312+3.39%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 10:36
Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

In the middle of the night when the cryptocurrency market was turbulent, a precise attack on the decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid took place quietly.
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001634+4.60%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.00006+103.38%
라이프 크립토
LIFE$0.00005061+7.33%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 09:38
DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

DeFAI has shown remarkable relative strength against all other narratives over the past week. With improving macro and the Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the DeFAI bull case is becoming a reality.
READY
READY$0.002901+0.27%
DEF-AI
DEFAI$0.0002434-6.70%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.004704+3.61%
Share
PANews2025/03/26 16:30
WLFI plans to launch institutional-level stablecoin USD1: first launched on Ethereum and BNB Chain, with policy dividends and Trump's brand effect as support

WLFI plans to launch institutional-level stablecoin USD1: first launched on Ethereum and BNB Chain, with policy dividends and Trump's brand effect as support

Recently, the Trump family&#39;s crypto project WLFI announced plans to launch USD1, a US dollar stablecoin suitable for institutions. This move not only demonstrates the Trump family&#39;s ambition in the crypto field, but is also seen as a key step for them to comply with regulatory trends and seize the market by leveraging brand effects.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001789+4.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1795-2.55%
바이낸스코인
BNB$648.17+0.34%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005922+0.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.074+1.62%
Share
PANews2025/03/26 15:24
Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Share
PANews2025/03/26 14:30
RWA track development acceleration: from new public chain Converge to Sky competition, BUIDL fund has exceeded 1 billion US dollars

RWA track development acceleration: from new public chain Converge to Sky competition, BUIDL fund has exceeded 1 billion US dollars

The total value of on-chain real-world assets (RWA) has reached $19.53 billion, up 19.58% in the past 30 days. The RWA track has seen a number of key developments, covering public chain innovation, tokenization competition, mortgage-backed securities market, and real estate tokenization. In this article, PANews will briefly sort out and introduce these developments.
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
리얼와이
REAL$0.00376+0.53%
Allo
RWA$0.005649-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/03/26 12:25

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market