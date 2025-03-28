Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments

With only a hundred people serving hundreds of millions of users around the world and leveraging tens of billions of dollars in profits, Tether, a "money printing machine", is operating at an astonishing efficiency. The man behind all this, Giancarlo Devasini, has also achieved a gorgeous transformation from a plastic surgeon to a crypto-financial power, and has led Tether to accelerate its global expansion through diversified investments in mining, media, agriculture, etc.