Weekly preview | Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” take effect on April 2; Terraform Labs opens a portal for crypto creditors to claim

In the coming week from March 31, 2025 to April 6, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
Share
PANews2025/03/30 21:15
PA Daily | Binance Wallet launches the "Trade with CEX Funds on DEX" feature; recently, about 8,000 bitcoins that have been dormant for 5 to 7 years have been transferred

The total number of users of South Korea&#39;s top five crypto exchanges reached 16.29 million, accounting for 32% of the total population; FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims from major creditors on May 30; the daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies fell from a peak of $126 billion during the US election to $35 billion, a drop of 70%.
Share
PANews2025/03/30 17:16
PA Daily | Nasdaq submits Grayscale Avalanche ETF application to the US SEC; Trump pardons three co-founders of BitMEX

The annual rate of the U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8%, higher than expected; the U.S. FDIC revoked the policy requiring banks to obtain a license before providing encryption services; South Carolina lawmakers proposed the &quot;Strategic Digital Asset Reserve Act&quot;, which would allow 10% of state funds to be invested in Bitcoin.
Share
PANews2025/03/29 17:26
Crypto investment frenzy: Why South Korea has become one of the hottest markets in the world

When wealth anxiety, materialistic values and high-risk preferences are intertwined, this crypto investment craze that has swept nearly 10 million people has also become a mirror for observing South Korea&#39;s social and economic structure.
Share
PANews2025/03/29 12:47
From trust mechanism to valuation logic, in-depth analysis of the subtle "father-son relationship" between L1 and L2

2025 Cognitive Compulsory Course: What is the difference between L1 and L2?
Share
PANews2025/03/28 18:15
PA Daily | Ghibli's market value exceeds $40 million; Terraform Labs will open a crypto asset claims portal on March 31

Binance announced the results of the first batch of voting for listings: Mubarak, CZ&#39;S Dog, Tutorial and Banana For Scale will be listed; Binance Alpha has launched GhibliCZ (Ghibli) and Ghiblification (Ghibli); the US SEC ended its investigation into Crypto.com without any enforcement action.
Share
PANews2025/03/28 17:30
Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments

With only a hundred people serving hundreds of millions of users around the world and leveraging tens of billions of dollars in profits, Tether, a &quot;money printing machine&quot;, is operating at an astonishing efficiency. The man behind all this, Giancarlo Devasini, has also achieved a gorgeous transformation from a plastic surgeon to a crypto-financial power, and has led Tether to accelerate its global expansion through diversified investments in mining, media, agriculture, etc.
Share
PANews2025/03/28 15:54
Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Share
PANews2025/03/28 14:50
From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium

In the Solana ecosystem, a "civil war" involving hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction volume is unfolding. Pump.fun and Raydium, two platforms that once depended on each other, are now in a competitive situation.
Share
PANews2025/03/28 13:13
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.28)

Everything can be Ghibli
Share
PANews2025/03/28 11:14

