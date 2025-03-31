2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink released his annual letter to investors, posing a thought-provoking question: “Will Bitcoin undermine the dollar’s reserve currency status?” He also said that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure.
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.10378-6.94%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 15:29
DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

Review the development history of the two protocols, explain how they differ, and how their growth strategies will affect the future returns of DeFi.
펜들
PENDLE$3.534+3.72%
파일스타
STAR$0.00589+0.15%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.22873-0.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002425+9.08%
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.10378-6.94%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 14:48
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.1)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.1)

A day without any new events
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+2.96%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009312+3.39%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 11:17
Robots on the blockchain? RobotFi’s implementation mechanism and feasibility considerations

Robots on the blockchain? RobotFi’s implementation mechanism and feasibility considerations

What is RobotFi? How can ordinary people participate?
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01736+3.95%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 18:16
PA Daily | Gold prices hit a new high; Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a US recession and its expectations for tariff rates

PA Daily | Gold prices hit a new high; Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a US recession and its expectations for tariff rates

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products received $226 million inflows last week; among the top 500 tokens by market value, SAROS, SQD, and BROCCOLI saw monthly increases of more than 100%; Binance will add FUN/USDT and MLN/USDT perpetual contracts, supporting 50x leverage.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01939+11.43%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048+2.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001634+4.60%
CZ S DOG
BROCCOLI$0.03339+20.32%
Subsquid
SQD$0.1457+1.85%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 17:30
Trading time: Gold hits record high, sucking blood from BTC, tariffs and non-agricultural data become the focus of the market this week

Trading time: Gold hits record high, sucking blood from BTC, tariffs and non-agricultural data become the focus of the market this week

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
비트코인
BTC$107,218.93+0.15%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048+2.12%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 15:00
Why is Wyoming's creation of a multi-chain stablecoin, WYST, questioned by Republican colleagues?

Why is Wyoming's creation of a multi-chain stablecoin, WYST, questioned by Republican colleagues?

Wyoming’s stablecoin WYST has entered the testing phase on multiple blockchain networks, but after the test was announced, the plan was questioned by senior Republican politicians, raising concerns about Wyoming’s establishment of a CBDC (central bank digital currency).
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05602+7.93%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002631+1.81%
멀티체인
MULTI$0.06498-8.74%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 13:13
Analysis: The bull market is still there, and 10 common market top signals have not appeared

Analysis: The bull market is still there, and 10 common market top signals have not appeared

When 5 of these signals appear, all positions can be sold.
Notcoin
NOT$0.00179+4.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001634+4.60%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.004704+3.61%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 12:17
Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Chronicle, an oracle service on the Ethereum chain, completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Chronicle, an oracle service on the Ethereum chain, completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe

The investment and financing market showed a significant cooling trend, with both the total financing amount and the size of single transactions showing a significant decline.
SEED
SEED$0.001885+0.91%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 11:05
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.31)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.31)

Four.Meme is about to switch to PancakeSwap V2
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+2.96%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009312+3.39%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 10:50

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market