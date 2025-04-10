2025-06-29 Sunday

Paul Atkins officially takes over as SEC chairman: What does this mean for cryptocurrencies?

Paul Atkins has become the richest SEC chairman in decades, with some of his assets tied to cryptocurrencies. Paul Atkins&#39; appointment will help crypto companies innovate and remove obstacles, but may not bring the strong momentum that investors expect.
PANews2025/04/12 13:05
Trump's tariffs are temporarily suspended, and we can sort out the investment opportunities in the 90-day window of the crypto market

“Trump’s decision to postpone the tariff increase for 90 days has eased market pressure, so I think all project owners will seize this window to launch tokens and mainnet launches.”
PANews2025/04/11 17:42
PA Daily | Spot gold breaks through $3,200; Grayscale updates list of potential investment assets

Grayscale updates its list of potential investment assets; spot gold breaks through the $3,200 mark for the first time; Binance will launch PROMPTUSDT perpetual contracts with a maximum leverage of 25x.
PANews2025/04/11 17:30
A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

As market sentiment gradually cooled down and the on-chain ecosystem entered a cooling-off period, the trading volume and revenue of trading robots experienced a cliff-like decline, and they were forced to usher in a new round of adaptation and transformation. At the same time, trading robots became increasingly &quot;involuted&quot;, and the original simple high-speed snap-up strategy gradually failed, replaced by more complex functional expansion, more flexible trading strategies and higher standards of security capabilities.
PANews2025/04/11 16:53
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

Tariff strategies, Ghibli-style creations, AGI privacy protection, and the surge in Bittensor subnet projects... 10 major AI application trends are happening.
PANews2025/04/10 16:27

