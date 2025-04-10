Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

As market sentiment gradually cooled down and the on-chain ecosystem entered a cooling-off period, the trading volume and revenue of trading robots experienced a cliff-like decline, and they were forced to usher in a new round of adaptation and transformation. At the same time, trading robots became increasingly "involuted", and the original simple high-speed snap-up strategy gradually failed, replaced by more complex functional expansion, more flexible trading strategies and higher standards of security capabilities.