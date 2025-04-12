2025-06-29 Sunday

Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

Whether it is pledging or purchasing, each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Learn risk control and play the profit game well.
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

$RFC market value exceeds 100 million
PANews2025/04/14 10:09
Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

In the coming week from April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews2025/04/13 18:19
PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

The tariff exemption policy triggered a positive reaction in the crypto market, with Bitcoin breaking through the resistance level of $83,000; the cryptocurrency projects in which the Trump family participated had a total book profit of nearly $1 billion; BlackRock&#39;s CEO said that the economic recession may have begun, but the release of new liquidity could become a catalyst for cryptocurrency.
PANews2025/04/13 17:17
The Founder Funding Bible: Crypto VC Network Relationships

Who you raise money from at the seed or pre-seed stage is much more important than you think, as these investors tend to back your own projects again.
PANews2025/04/13 15:45
PA Daily | Binance's second batch of voting coins will be listed on ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL; Babylon Bitcoin staking function is now online

Binance executives met with U.S. Treasury officials last month to seek regulatory easing; Justin Sun responded to the WSJ report, saying he was not aware of the rumors and had a good relationship with CZ and the U.S. Department of Justice; Ethena Labs launched the USDe reserve certificate, which will be updated every week.
PANews2025/04/12 17:16

