PA Chart | Who is betting on $WLFI? A list of public investors in the Trump family’s crypto project
Recently, DWF Labs spent $25 million to purchase $WLFI through a strategic private placement transaction. As this Trump family-backed project attracts more crypto investors with different styles, PA Chart has sorted out the institutions and individuals known to publicly bet on $WLFI.
$0.01973
+12.42%
TRUMP
$9.072
+1.65%
PANews
2025/04/18 15:16
Behind the surge in Unichain TVL: a carefully planned liquidity feast, or the prelude to a new DeFi landscape?
Unichain's TVL has seen an astonishing jump since April 15, soaring from about $9 million to $267 million in two days. This figure has rapidly climbed it to fourth place among many Layer2s. Is Unichain's incentive-driven TVL explosion just a short-lived "wool-pulling" carnival, or is it an effective verification of the gorgeous transformation of Uniswap, the DeFi giant, from the protocol layer to the underlying public chain? Can Unichain take this opportunity to truly become the new home of DeFi?
DEFI
$0.002424
+9.98%
LAYER
$0.6713
+5.03%
PANews
2025/04/18 14:17
Trading time: European and American stock markets are closed today, and gold hits a new high, triggering speculation that Bitcoin will follow suit
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
GOLD
$0.00000000000048
+2.12%
PANews
2025/04/18 13:40
ParaFi Capital: How did Ethena grow into a DeFi cornerstone in just one and a half years?
Ethena’s USDe has become the fastest USD asset to reach 5 billion supply.
GROW
$0.0142
-11.25%
USDE
$0.9999
-0.01%
DEFI
$0.002424
+9.98%
PANews
2025/04/18 13:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.18)
Solana revenues on the rise in April
MEME
$0.001554
+5.78%
AI
$0.111
+3.15%
MEMES
$0.00009311
+3.38%
PANews
2025/04/18 10:07
Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?
The future of DeFi does not lie in multi-chain expansion, but in protocols that can transform industry narratives into user habits.
NOT
$0.00179
+4.49%
HYPE
$37.54
+3.96%
DEFI
$0.002424
+9.98%
FUTURE
$0.10375
-6.83%
MULTI
$0.06488
-8.92%
PANews
2025/04/17 20:28
PA Daily | Ethereum transaction costs drop to the lowest level in five years; Binance Launchpool will list Initia (INIT)
Musk was reported to have sent a private message to a cryptocurrency influencer asking for a child but was rejected; Binance's second round of voting for coin listings ended, with FTT ranking first in vote share; BNB Chain announced 13 projects that won the BNB AI Hack, including BINK AI, Botzilla, etc.
INIT
$0.4217
+3.00%
MUSK
$0.0001068
-16.95%
ETC
$16.22
+1.05%
FTT
$0.7896
+3.20%
BNB
$648.23
+0.36%
PANews
2025/04/17 17:30
Base's official coin launch staged a marketing reversal, and MEME coin plummeted before V hit a new high
In the early morning of April 17, Base launched a high-profile campaign to create MEME coins such as "Base is for everyone", but this carefully planned experiment of cultural revival on the chain went out of control and the official was pushed to the forefront of public opinion. However, after the crash was re-created and turned into a popular meme, the price of MEME coins unexpectedly reversed in a V-shape, and the sentiment on the chain also fluctuated.
MEME
$0.001554
+5.78%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000089
-42.58%
PANews
2025/04/17 16:16
Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining
In crypto, the rewards of “one-click yield” are higher than in any other industry.
NOT
$0.00179
+4.49%
YIELD
$0.22873
-0.55%
DEFI
$0.002424
+9.98%
PANews
2025/04/17 16:06
After saving 20% on a business trip to Hong Kong using the Web3 consumption platform, I chatted with the founder of Umy
PANews had a chat with Umy founder and CEO Alex who was also attending the event. In the bustling booth at the venue, Alex introduced to us the business logic and future blueprint for challenging the traditional OTA pricing system.
ALEX
$0.01483
+5.40%
CHAT
$0.1916
+10.62%
FUTURE
$0.10375
-6.83%
PANews
2025/04/17 14:00
