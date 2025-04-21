MEXC Exchange
A new standard for global money flows? A detailed look at Circle’s cross-border payment network CPN
Circle disrupts the outdated banking model by offering a stablecoin-powered, real-time, global payments alternative.
PANews
2025/04/23 08:14
Exclusive interview with Bybit founder Ben: Getting out of the impact of the hacker attack and sharing the secrets of rising against the trend
"Beyond boundaries" is how Ben defines Bybit's development in the past two years. In mid-April, Bybit organized a CCCC content creator event in Bali, where Ben also shared Bybit's 7-year history, security upgrades, and innovative products. PANews Editor-in-Chief Tongtong was invited to serve as a mentor for the CCCC event and conducted an exclusive interview with Ben.
PANews
2025/04/22 19:29
Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects
From DeSci to institutional-level DeFi, we have selected 10 early-stage projects that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/04/22 19:28
PA Daily | Spot gold hits $3,500/ounce; Upbit will list DEEP in the Korean won market
Analysis: Bitcoin breaks through the downward channel, breaking through the key resistance level of $90,000 becomes possible; Hyperlane: HYPER token claims will be open tonight at 20:00; Upbit will list DEEP in the Korean won market.
PANews
2025/04/22 17:30
From soft candy to cryptocurrency, U.S.-listed company Upexi receives $100 million in cryptocurrency financing and bets on Solana
GSR, a well-known cryptocurrency trading and investment company, has made a private equity investment of up to $100 million in Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed consumer products company, betting on its upcoming comprehensive transformation of Solana’s financial strategy.
PANews
2025/04/22 16:17
Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?
What we are experiencing now is not a market crash, but a structural rebalancing.
PANews
2025/04/22 15:00
Data review of the changes in TRUMP's major holdings in the past three months, 86.9% of major investors liquidated their positions, and some suffered a floating loss of more than 30 million US dollars
Three months have passed. How are the profits and losses of the big investors now? What new changes have occurred in the distribution of TRUMP chips?
PANews
2025/04/22 14:51
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.22)
Base Data Rush
PANews
2025/04/22 10:29
PA Daily | Spot gold hits $3,390; Arthur Hayes says BTC may soon break $100,000
Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network; the top three dApps with the highest revenue on Solana in the past 7 days were Pump, Axiom, and Jupiter; ZORA token will be launched on April 23.
PANews
2025/04/21 17:30
From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart
Bitcoin appears poised to make another upward move, and could reach a new peak in Q3 or early Q4 if there is no further deterioration in traditional markets.
PANews
2025/04/21 17:12
