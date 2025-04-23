2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

The so-called &quot;Bitcoin DeFi&quot; does not actually exist. Whether it is BitVM, BitcoinOS, Rootstock or Soveryn, these projects are either extremely centralized or completely unrealistic.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001789+4.43%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002425+10.02%
Share
PANews2025/04/24 15:50
Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

Memecoin is still the preferred tool for speculation, while Solana is like a casino/banker.
온니1
LIKE$0.011246+1.02%
Share
PANews2025/04/24 14:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24)

Trump to Host &#39;Trump Dinner&#39; for TRUMP Token Holders
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073+1.66%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01362+4.12%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009311+3.38%
Share
PANews2025/04/24 10:21
Dialogue with DCG founder: From Bitcoin pioneer to AI revolution, Barry's cryptocurrency empire and Bittensor vision

Dialogue with DCG founder: From Bitcoin pioneer to AI revolution, Barry's cryptocurrency empire and Bittensor vision

“I think 99.9% of crypto tokens have no reason to exist and are worthless.”
VisionGame
VISION$0.0005645+3.94%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.15%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 18:30
PA Daily | Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market value ranking; Tesla holds $951 million in BTC

PA Daily | Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market value ranking; Tesla holds $951 million in BTC

Trump admitted that the US tariffs on goods imported from China are too high and are expected to be significantly reduced; Trump: There is no intention to fire Powell, but the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates; Today&#39;s Fear and Greed Index rose to 72, and market sentiment is in a greedy state.
비트코인
BTC$107,218.92+0.21%
피어
FEAR$0.02589-0.07%
오아시스 네트워크
ROSE$0.0238+5.44%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.087+5.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073+1.66%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 17:30
Masayoshi Son plans to join hands with stablecoin giant Tether to create a $3 billion crypto joint venture. Has the Bitcoin hoarding strategy entered the 2.0 era?

Masayoshi Son plans to join hands with stablecoin giant Tether to create a $3 billion crypto joint venture. Has the Bitcoin hoarding strategy entered the 2.0 era?

After investing heavily in AI, "investment madman" Masayoshi Son is also going to bet heavily on the crypto industry. The SoftBank Group he runs may cooperate with Cantor Fitzgerald, a company with close ties to the US government, and jointly establish a crypto joint venture with Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, with a total scale of up to US$3 billion.
소우니
SON$0.0000649-0.30%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.15%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 16:17
ZKSync in crisis: Developer Matter Labs accused of stealing core technology, under pressure from coin theft and shrinking ecosystem

ZKSync in crisis: Developer Matter Labs accused of stealing core technology, under pressure from coin theft and shrinking ecosystem

Recently, the trust crisis caused by the airdrop distribution contract hack of the L2 project ZKsync has not yet subsided, and its developer Matter Labs has been involved in legal disputes and public opinion whirlpools for suspected intellectual property theft.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5184+1.72%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001789+4.43%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0008087+10.58%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 15:17
Interview with Offchain Labs co-founder Ed Felten: Having worked in academia and the White House, how he shapes Arbitrum’s future path from a long-term perspective

Interview with Offchain Labs co-founder Ed Felten: Having worked in academia and the White House, how he shapes Arbitrum’s future path from a long-term perspective

PANews exclusively interviewed Ed Felten, who shared in depth his journey from scientific research and policy to blockchain entrepreneurship, and discussed topics such as how Layer2 balances the development of the Ethereum ecosystem, the construction of Arbitrum's technological competitiveness, and the integration of AI and blockchain.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0008044-3.72%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.15%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020344+12.50%
Term Finance
TERM$0.44--%
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.10375-6.83%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 14:27
Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000

Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
비트코인
BTC$107,218.92+0.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05582+7.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073+1.66%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 13:05
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.23)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.23)

Ai meme is back
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.15%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009311+3.38%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 10:25

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market