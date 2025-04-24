MEXC Exchange
In the era of stablecoin expansion, how can BNB Chain become the highway of future finance?
More and more institutions, money and users choose BNB Chain for stablecoin activities. For example, the US dollar stablecoin USD1 recently launched by the Trump family WLFI has chosen this as the main battlefield for issuance.
PANews
2025/04/25 19:03
PA Daily | ARK Invest raises Bitcoin's target price to $2.4 million in 2030; Binance Alpha will launch Sign
Binance Alpha will launch Sign (SIGN) on April 28; ARK raised Bitcoin's bull market target price to $2.4 million in 2030; Citi predicts: the total supply of stablecoins may reach $3.7 trillion in 2030.
PANews
2025/04/25 17:30
Which city will be the crypto capital? Take a look at the 2025 crypto-friendly city index
The next global financial center will be dominated by cryptocurrency.
PANews
2025/04/25 15:53
Trump’s meme coin crypto marketing script, a presidential dinner he may not attend?
Behind the rising trend, $TRUMP has just experienced unlocking. Is the “Presidential Dinner” a sincere reward to cryptocurrency holders, or a marketing campaign designed to boost the market?
PANews
2025/04/25 14:37
Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/04/25 13:47
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.25)
$SOL resumes on-chain trading
PANews
2025/04/25 10:19
Solana validators face changes: the foundation intends to decentralize, and half of the validators face survival challenges
The Solana Foundation has introduced a new policy that attempts to increase the independence of validators by reducing their dependence on the foundation. But it seems that the final result may still be the optimization of large-scale small and medium-sized nodes.
PANews
2025/04/25 10:13
Top 10 public chains compete for RWA: Ethereum ranks first, Solana ranks only sixth
Which chains have strong momentum in the development of RWA? Which traditional institutions are planning RWA?
PANews
2025/04/25 09:35
Bloomberg: Have U.S. Treasuries really lost their safe-haven appeal?
Some market watchers believe April’s market moves could signal a shift in the global landscape and a reassessment of assets that are critical to the U.S. economic dominance.
PANews
2025/04/24 19:20
Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37
Zora, which has been "PUA" for many years, has finally issued its token. However, the community users who have been waiting for a long time have not been able to get the "big result" they wished for. When they opened their wallets, they only saw a "reward" that could not even cover the gas fee, not to mention that the token itself is useless. The community sentiment has been completely "broken".
PANews
2025/04/24 17:58
