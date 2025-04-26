2025-06-29 Sunday

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)

pump.fun Graduation rate rebounded significantly
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.15%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009955-0.31%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009311+3.38%
PANews2025/04/28 10:09
8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

The MCP protocol, which is being launched and gaining traction by many projects, is the missing link that connects AI agents to the real world and to each other.
Major
MAJOR$0.18391+0.43%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$37.53+3.93%
리얼와이
REAL$0.00376+0.53%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.15%
체인링크
LINK$13.31+2.93%
PANews2025/04/27 20:00
Weekly preview | Trump's second son Eric Trump attends TOKEN 2049 Dubai; Arizona's two Bitcoin reserve bills may go to final vote

In the coming week from April 28, 2025 to May 4, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
소우니
SON$0.0000649-0.30%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000415-24.54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.072+1.65%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01362+4.12%
PANews2025/04/27 19:20
PA Daily | Binance Alpha will launch HAEDAL; 45.4% of Korean investors are optimistic that BTC will outperform gold in the next 6 months

Binance Alpha will launch Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) on April 29; Market news: IMF said El Salvador has stopped using public funds to invest in Bitcoin; Willy Woo: Bitcoin&#39;s fundamentals have turned bullish, and the market may go sideways or rise slowly.
비트코인
BTC$107,218.92+0.21%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048+2.12%
Haedal Protocol
HAEDAL$0.12537+5.19%
우트레이드 네트워크
WOO$0.06513+4.72%
엘리시아
EL$0.004237-1.44%
PANews2025/04/27 17:30
The dark tide under the "vintage" effect: Crypto funds usher in the silence before dawn

For crypto funds established during the period of massive money printing during the pandemic, they are currently experiencing the painful backlash from the &quot;bad year.&quot;
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000955+0.73%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005926+0.03%
Dark Eclipse
DARK$0.003607+3.58%
PANews2025/04/27 16:52
Aptos inflation governance dilemma: AIP-119 proposal sparks controversy, ecological prosperity may be the solution

Recently, the Aptos community has been embroiled in a heated debate over a proposal to reduce staking returns, AIP-119. Supporters see it as a necessary measure to curb inflation and activate ecosystem liquidity, while opponents warn that it could weaken the decentralized foundation of the network and even trigger capital outflows.
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.00006+103.38%
PANews2025/04/27 13:04
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.27)

BONK launches Meme coin issuance platform Letsbonk.Fun
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001447+9.29%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.15%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.0348+15.53%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009955-0.31%
PANews2025/04/27 10:12
PA Daily | Binance announces listing and delisting standards; BlackRock has purchased $1.2 billion worth of Bitcoin this week and currently holds 2.77% of the total BTC supply

Circle executives denied seeking a U.S. banking license; Trump Meme Coin team refuted rumors of a &quot;$300,000 dinner entry threshold&quot;; BITWISE NEAR ETF was registered in Delaware; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completed a $50 million Series A financing round, led by Paradigm.
비트코인
BTC$107,218.92+0.21%
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
U Coin
U$0.01285-1.98%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.15%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.00006+103.38%
PANews2025/04/26 17:24
Ten thousand words to sort out the history of US tariffs: History will not repeat itself, but it will be copied

Is the Trump administration&#39;s imposition of tariffs a stroke of genius or a bad move?
Notcoin
NOT$0.001789+4.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1795-2.28%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000955+0.73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.072+1.65%
PANews2025/04/26 14:31
A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

Aegis is an early-stage project aiming to build a stablecoin that does not rely on fiat currencies, oracles, or permissioned collateral.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001789+4.43%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000653-13.04%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.00006+103.38%
Aegis
AEGIS$0.000011-5.17%
PANews2025/04/26 10:42

