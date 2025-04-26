MEXC Exchange
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)
pump.fun Graduation rate rebounded significantly
PANews
2025/04/28 10:09
8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?
The MCP protocol, which is being launched and gaining traction by many projects, is the missing link that connects AI agents to the real world and to each other.
PANews
2025/04/27 20:00
Weekly preview | Trump's second son Eric Trump attends TOKEN 2049 Dubai; Arizona's two Bitcoin reserve bills may go to final vote
In the coming week from April 28, 2025 to May 4, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/04/27 19:20
PA Daily | Binance Alpha will launch HAEDAL; 45.4% of Korean investors are optimistic that BTC will outperform gold in the next 6 months
Binance Alpha will launch Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) on April 29; Market news: IMF said El Salvador has stopped using public funds to invest in Bitcoin; Willy Woo: Bitcoin's fundamentals have turned bullish, and the market may go sideways or rise slowly.
PANews
2025/04/27 17:30
The dark tide under the "vintage" effect: Crypto funds usher in the silence before dawn
For crypto funds established during the period of massive money printing during the pandemic, they are currently experiencing the painful backlash from the "bad year."
PANews
2025/04/27 16:52
Aptos inflation governance dilemma: AIP-119 proposal sparks controversy, ecological prosperity may be the solution
Recently, the Aptos community has been embroiled in a heated debate over a proposal to reduce staking returns, AIP-119. Supporters see it as a necessary measure to curb inflation and activate ecosystem liquidity, while opponents warn that it could weaken the decentralized foundation of the network and even trigger capital outflows.
PANews
2025/04/27 13:04
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.27)
BONK launches Meme coin issuance platform Letsbonk.Fun
PANews
2025/04/27 10:12
PA Daily | Binance announces listing and delisting standards; BlackRock has purchased $1.2 billion worth of Bitcoin this week and currently holds 2.77% of the total BTC supply
Circle executives denied seeking a U.S. banking license; Trump Meme Coin team refuted rumors of a "$300,000 dinner entry threshold"; BITWISE NEAR ETF was registered in Delaware; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completed a $50 million Series A financing round, led by Paradigm.
PANews
2025/04/26 17:24
Ten thousand words to sort out the history of US tariffs: History will not repeat itself, but it will be copied
Is the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs a stroke of genius or a bad move?
PANews
2025/04/26 14:31
A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?
Aegis is an early-stage project aiming to build a stablecoin that does not rely on fiat currencies, oracles, or permissioned collateral.
PANews
2025/04/26 10:42
