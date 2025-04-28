MEXC Exchange
A look at 10 emerging launchpad platforms: from AI Agent to MEME, Solana becomes the "launch center"
In this article, PANews lists 10 new Launchpad platforms that have received much attention recently, covering MEME, AI Agent and SocialFi tracks, mainly concentrated in the Solana ecosystem. These platforms have their own characteristics, most of which rely on a solid ecological foundation and resource advantages, and compete for market share through innovative mechanisms and differentiated positioning such as optimizing issuance mechanisms, enriching creator incentives, enhancing token empowerment, and improving platform security.
MEME
$0.001554
+5.78%
AI
$0.111
+3.06%
TOKEN
$0.01362
+4.52%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000089
-42.58%
PANews
2025/04/29 14:11
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.29)
Virtuals ecosystem generally rises
MEME
$0.001554
+5.78%
AI
$0.111
+3.06%
MEMES
$0.00009311
+3.40%
PANews
2025/04/29 10:32
Haedal Protocol Analysis: The No. 1 player in Sui’s liquidity staking track, with TVL crushing competitors
As the Sui staking market is ready to take off, Haedal’s innovative products and strong data make it one of the preferred investment targets for DeFi.
READY
$0.002901
+0.27%
HAEDAL
$0.12537
+5.09%
SUI
$2.7684
+2.41%
DEFI
$0.002425
+11.75%
PANews
2025/04/28 20:00
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure
The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
SECOND
$0.0000409
-25.63%
TERM
$0.44
--%
PANews
2025/04/28 19:40
Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge
In this article, PANews deeply analyzes the funding trends, key news catalysts, on-chain data performance and potential risks of this round of SUI's rise, attempting to fully interpret the logic behind this ecological carnival.
SUI
$2.7684
+2.41%
PANews
2025/04/28 17:48
PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event
Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network; ZachXBT: About $330 million of BTC was suspected to be stolen and quickly converted into XMR, causing XMR to rise 50%; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products inflows of $3.4 billion last week, and Solana outflows of $5.7 million.
BTC
$107,218.92
+0.21%
WALLET
$0.0136
-0.51%
XMR
$308.8
+0.73%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000089
-42.58%
PANews
2025/04/28 17:30
PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat
Recently, whether it is the strong rebound in coin prices, the significant growth in NFT sales, or the continued expansion of the brand, Pudgy Penguins has demonstrated strong growth momentum in multiple dimensions.
PENGU
$0.013401
+27.41%
MULTI
$0.06481
-8.97%
NFT
$0.0000004355
+0.60%
PANews
2025/04/28 15:09
Trading time: Trump's approval rating hits 80-year low after 100 days in office, Bitcoin's whale selling pressure of $94,000 to $99,000 becomes the focus of the breakthrough
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
TRUMP
$9.072
+1.79%
PANews
2025/04/28 14:25
ProShares will launch three XRP futures ETFs, which were misinterpreted as spot ETFs and caused a "misunderstanding". The XRP derivatives lineup is expanding
A piece of news about "SEC has approved the listing of ProShares Trust $XRP ETF" spread in the market, but because the original text was worded as a general category "XRP ETF", it was mistakenly believed that this was the first approval of a US altcoin spot ETF, causing short-term emotional fluctuations in the market.
SPOT
$0.000000000000143
-57.94%
XRP
$2.1839
+3.93%
TERM
$0.44
--%
TRUST
$0.0008088
+10.61%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000089
-42.58%
PANews
2025/04/28 14:17
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completes $50 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm
7 financings totaled tens of millions of dollars; RockawayX completed the fundraising of its second early-stage fund of US$125 million, and will jointly launch the accelerator center "Solana City" in Dubai with the Solana Foundation and development company Helius Labs on May 1.
CITY
$0.8684
+0.92%
FUND
$0.0298
--%
STAGE
$0.0000653
-13.04%
AI
$0.111
+3.06%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.00006
+103.38%
PANews
2025/04/28 10:39
