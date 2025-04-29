MEXC Exchange
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May
In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
PANews
2025/05/01 10:20
PA Daily | ALPACA’s 24-hour liquidation exceeded $50 million; the UK Treasury plans to work with the United States to promote innovation in the crypto industry
Standard Crypto Partners transferred 2,000 MKR and 20,000 AAVE to Coinbase; MOCA is suspected to be entrusting Galaxy Digital to make markets or sell tokens; Binance will launch PUNDIX/USDT and CTK/USDT perpetual contracts.
PANews
2025/04/30 17:30
Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains
How did various tokens perform during the market rebound in this month (April 1 to April 28, 2025)? Which tracks and ecosystems are more resilient? PANews analyzed the data of mainstream USDT spot trading pairs on Binance to try to reveal the true picture of the recent market.
PANews
2025/04/30 16:17
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose
Trump’s political volatility makes it almost impossible to predict what will happen next week, let alone next month or next year, making Bitcoin’s future performance even more unpredictable.
PANews
2025/04/30 15:24
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/04/30 13:50
Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough
Recently, PANews interviewed Danny, a core contributor of Pundi AI. He reviewed his entrepreneurial journey from payment to AI, and shared the team's technical solutions, insights into the Southeast Asian Web3 industry, and deep thoughts on VC models and AI development. From the QR code payment experiment in Indonesia to breaking the global AI data bottleneck today, the story of Pundi AI is not only a microcosm of technological iteration, but also a vivid portrayal of Southeast Asian Web3 innovation and exploration.
PANews
2025/04/30 10:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.30)
The world has suffered from pump.fun for a long time
PANews
2025/04/30 10:14
Exclusive interview with Huma Finance co-founder Richard: Serving real payment and financing needs, user education is the biggest challenge at present
Recently, PANews interviewed Richard Liu, co-founder of Huma Finance, to help everyone have a more comprehensive understanding of Huma's operating logic, development status, and views and judgments on the future of the entire PayFi track.
PANews
2025/04/30 09:56
A quick look at Fleek: A fully managed platform for AI agents and virtual influencers
To address deployment complexity, privacy risks, and lack of scalability, Fleek proposed an integrated AI agent solution.
PANews
2025/04/29 19:07
PA Daily | Upbit launches SIGN; Bitcoin exchange supply drops to lowest level in 7 years
Bithumb will launch AI16Z Korean won trading pair; Upbit will launch SIGN in the Korean won, BTC, and USDT markets; Mastercard plans to integrate stablecoins into the global payment network.
PANews
2025/04/29 17:30
