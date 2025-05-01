MEXC Exchange
PANews
2025/05/04 10:51
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots
This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
PANews
2025/05/03 14:40
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?
From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
PANews
2025/05/03 11:42
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising
Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
PANews
2025/05/02 17:14
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
PANews
2025/05/02 16:30
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?
The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
PANews
2025/05/02 13:51
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
PANews
2025/05/02 09:42
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets
CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
PANews
2025/05/01 17:30
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?
Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
PANews
2025/05/01 15:10
Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"
Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
PANews
2025/05/01 11:00
