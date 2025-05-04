2025-06-29 Sunday

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
Notcoin
NOT$0.00179+4.43%
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
TROLL
TROLL$0.00000000393+8.71%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01735+4.01%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020344+12.37%
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
메메
MEME$0.001554+5.78%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001287+4.97%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.06%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009311+3.40%
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
League of Traders
LOT$0.02169-5.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00179+4.43%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.1366+2.85%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$37.53+3.93%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.06%
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
Notcoin
NOT$0.00179+4.43%
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
Term Finance
TERM$0.44--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073+1.80%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.04195-3.38%
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

To attract traders to Sui Network’s Perp DEX, more than just technological innovation may be needed; an attractive incentive mechanism may be the key.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0198+12.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.18397+0.54%
수이
SUI$2.7687+2.42%
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.222+2.68%
PANews2025/05/05 11:35
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
SEED
SEED$0.001886+1.01%
Bware
INFRA$0.1284-0.61%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000415-24.54%
Allo
RWA$0.005666-3.52%
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Hackathon "attack" guide: How can developers stand out in the competition?

In addition to the technology itself, contestants should form teams as early as possible, come up with novel ideas, interact more with the judging panel, and pay attention to the presentation session.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0198+12.94%
FORM
FORM$2.793-2.27%
PANews2025/05/05 09:00
Weekly preview | The Federal Reserve FOMC announces interest rate decision; the U.S. House of Representatives may release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6

In the coming week from May 5, 2025 to May 11, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
U Coin
U$0.01285-1.90%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020344+12.37%
PANews2025/05/04 21:09
The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup

In this Rashomon incident, the actions and attitudes of both Ronin and ROMW disappointed the players and the community.
PANews2025/05/04 19:13
PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco

The governor of Arizona vetoed the state's strategic Bitcoin reserve bill SB 1025; Fidelity Investments: Bitcoin may surpass gold's dominance at any time; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotype issues may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitcoin.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048+2.12%
U Coin
U$0.01285-1.90%
PANews2025/05/04 17:11

