MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-29 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Progress of Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bills in U.S. States | Continuous Update
New Hampshire officially signed the HB 302 bill, becoming the first state in the United States to pass the "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" (SBR) legislation. PA Graphics summarizes the latest progress of Bitcoin strategic reserve bills in various states in the United States.
SBR
$0.0012733
-0.06%
U
$0.01285
-1.90%
Share
PANews
2025/05/07 22:53
PA Daily | Futu Securities launches BTC, ETH and USDT deposit services; China’s central bank announces interest rate cuts and reserve requirement ratio cuts
New Hampshire became the first state in the United States to pass "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" legislation; US Senators proposed the MEME Act, which intends to prohibit the president and members of Congress from issuing Meme coins; Moonshot launched urmom ($urmom).
BTC
$107,218.92
+0.26%
ACT
$0.04177
+3.46%
BANK
$0.05579
+7.43%
MEME
$0.001556
+5.92%
ETH
$2,434.54
+0.65%
Share
PANews
2025/05/07 17:30
Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?
A new type of atomic arbitrage is becoming the main source of transactions on the Solana chain. Now, one out of every two transactions on the Solana chain may be used for atomic arbitrage.
NOW
$0.00679
+3.50%
Share
PANews
2025/05/07 15:42
New Hampshire signed the first state Bitcoin reserve bill in the United States. More crypto legislation is ready to be enacted, which may set off a trend of imitation by other states.
New Hampshire has become the first state in the United States to include "digital gold" Bitcoin in its state fiscal reserves, establishing a legal status and policy framework for Bitcoin. According to the drafter of the bill, the core purpose of this policy is to provide the state fiscal system with a tool to hedge against inflation and diversify its investment portfolio.
READY
$0.002901
+0.27%
CORE
$0.5186
+1.82%
MORE
$0.0198
+12.94%
GOLD
$0.00000000000048
+2.12%
Share
PANews
2025/05/07 15:19
Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Share
PANews
2025/05/07 13:30
Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team
Recently, Clanker founder and CEO Jack Dishman announced that the project developer Proxystudio has decided to resign immediately because Proxystudio was exposed for a "criminal record" - when working on the well-known DeFi project Velodrome Finance, it stole about $350,000 worth of funds from the team's wallet. Although he later returned the funds, the incident still brought far-reaching negative impacts.
WALLET
$0.01359
-0.58%
WELL
$0.0002006
-12.17%
FAR
$0.000396
-17.84%
CLANKER
$44.98
-1.29%
DEFI
$0.002425
+11.75%
Share
PANews
2025/05/07 10:34
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)
$LLJEFFY's "fake death exit" is full of controversy
MEME
$0.001556
+5.92%
AI
$0.111
+3.06%
MEMES
$0.00009311
+3.40%
Share
PANews
2025/05/07 09:57
Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure
Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
MORE
$0.0198
+12.94%
AI
$0.111
+3.06%
SMART
$0.00627
-0.23%
FUN
$0.009969
-0.11%
Share
PANews
2025/05/06 21:00
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor
In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
MAJOR
$0.18397
+0.54%
WELL
$0.0002006
-12.17%
LUNA
$0.147
+2.22%
Share
PANews
2025/05/06 18:00
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029
Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
BTC
$107,218.92
+0.26%
ALPINE
$0.6906
+3.92%
WALLET
$0.01359
-0.58%
ROSE
$0.02379
+5.59%
TOKEN
$0.01362
+4.52%
Share
PANews
2025/05/06 17:30
Trending News
More
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market