Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/05/09 13:21
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards
At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
PANews
2025/05/09 10:29
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)
Virtuals break through $2
PANews
2025/05/09 10:05
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?
If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
PANews
2025/05/08 19:16
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
Resolv's goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
PANews
2025/05/08 18:30
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
PANews
2025/05/08 17:30
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Profits come from selling, not holding.
PANews
2025/05/08 15:54
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?
Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
PANews
2025/05/08 15:28
MEME ecological restoration in progress: the front effect helps funds and sentiment to recover, but liquidity still needs to be broken
Recently, the sentiment of the MEME market has gradually warmed up, but the overall ecosystem is still in the early stages of recovery, and the confidence of funds has not yet fully recovered. At the same time, in the context of insufficient liquidity and high emotional sensitivity, the head effect has gradually become the core driving force of traffic and funds, especially the synergy of platforms and tools has further amplified the market influence of the head, making it a key variable in the flow of funds and emotional fluctuations.
PANews
2025/05/08 10:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)
bnb chain zoo market
PANews
2025/05/08 10:12
Trending News
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market