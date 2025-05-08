MEME ecological restoration in progress: the front effect helps funds and sentiment to recover, but liquidity still needs to be broken

Recently, the sentiment of the MEME market has gradually warmed up, but the overall ecosystem is still in the early stages of recovery, and the confidence of funds has not yet fully recovered. At the same time, in the context of insufficient liquidity and high emotional sensitivity, the head effect has gradually become the core driving force of traffic and funds, especially the synergy of platforms and tools has further amplified the market influence of the head, making it a key variable in the flow of funds and emotional fluctuations.