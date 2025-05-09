2025-06-29 Sunday

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

AI Agents Market Value Exceeds $11 Billion
메메
MEME$0.001555+5.85%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.06%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009309+3.38%
PANews2025/05/12 10:12
Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000089-42.58%
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
Moo Deng
MOODENG$0.14536+7.06%
솔라나
SOL$150.75+6.00%
비트코인에스브이
BSV$30.77+0.72%
Amp
AMP$0.003351+1.54%
이더리움
ETH$2,434.54+0.65%
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001788+4.31%
플로우
FLOW$0.3255+1.90%
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
PA Daily | US Vice President Vance will attend the Bitcoin 2025 Summit and deliver a speech; Resolv opens airdrop registration, the deadline is May 17

Binance Alpha adds Doodles (DOOD); Lido will launch dual governance to reduce governance risks; Telegram launches a gift market based on TON blockchain NFT; Coinbase launches 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading services.
Doodles
DOOD$0.002308+1.49%
톤코인
TON$2.847+0.42%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.15096-4.23%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01473-4.16%
Vice
VICE$0.02113-14.00%
PANews2025/05/10 17:11
Insider revelations: How was Trump tricked by Ballard's encrypted propaganda post?

From close friend to outcast in the White House, how did lobbying firm owner Ballard anger Trump?
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0008038-3.79%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020341+12.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.072+1.79%
PANews2025/05/10 10:00
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions

The news that "BlackRock IBIT's annual fund inflows exceeded the world's largest gold fund" became the focus of market attention, along with Bitcoin's return to $100,000 on May 8. Bitcoin ETF took over the crypto community, making Wall Street an important buyer of Bitcoin, pushing this once marginal asset to mainstream and compliance, and also becoming a key piece of the puzzle in BlackRock's global financial landscape.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048+2.12%
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
PANews2025/05/10 10:00
PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion

Coinbase will acquire the crypto options platform Deribit for $2.9 billion; 26,000 BTC options and 165,000 ETH options are about to expire, and the biggest pain point of BTC options is $94,000; Abraxas Capital increased its holdings by more than 61,400 ETH in two days, worth approximately $116.3 million.
비트코인
BTC$107,218.93+0.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.01974+12.60%
PAIN
PAIN$1.0979+6.95%
이더리움
ETH$2,434.54+0.65%
PANews2025/05/09 17:30
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00013565+0.25%
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”

In an exclusive interview with PANews, Wang Xin candidly shared his review of the past, his dedication to fair technology, and his belief in starting anew in the Web3 wave.
Mixin
XIN$97--%
PANews2025/05/09 14:00

