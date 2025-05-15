Believe suffers from traffic backlash? The platform currency LAUNCHCOIN surge cannot hide the ecological concerns, and the community sentiment takes a sharp turn for the worse

Believe is experiencing a backlash in traffic. With the sharp pull of the platform currency LAUNCHCOIN, the successive appearance of tens of millions of fast-pass transactions, and the appeal of a group of Web2 entrepreneurs, Believe once occupied the C position in the recent Launchpad melee and became the focus of traffic. However, behind the excitement, with the platform's high withdrawal, frequent "scraping" phenomenon, and lack of sustainable narrative problems gradually emerging, the community FUD sentiment quickly heated up.