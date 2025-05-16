MEXC Exchange
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Perpl received $9.25 million in financing led by Dragonfly and will build a perpetual DEX based on Monad
Venture capital research firm PitchBook predicts that crypto startups will attract approximately $18 billion in venture capital funding in 2025, an increase of approximately 50% from 2024.
PANews
2025/05/19 11:19
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.19)
Virtuals' latest IPO yields 50 times the profit, and the points rules are criticized
PANews
2025/05/19 10:13
Weekly preview | US lawmakers to hold final vote on stablecoin GENIUS Act; Trump to attend TRUMP dinner on May 22
In the coming week from May 19, 2025 to May 25, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/05/18 21:08
PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026
Some of the invitees to the TRUMP dinner made profits through token trading, but their identities remained anonymous; the Hong Kong police smashed a money laundering group using virtual asset money changers, involving a total amount of 118 million yuan; venture capital firm A100x launched a $50 million second fund to support early-stage companies in the fields of AI, digital assets and blockchain.
PANews
2025/05/18 17:11
Chaos in the Internet Capital Market (ICM): Order and Disorder in Decentralized Financing
While some players see the Internet Capital Market (ICM) as the future of startup financing, others see it purely as a profit-making tool. Without discipline or long-term synergy, ICM risks becoming just another “pump and dump” venue.
PANews
2025/05/18 08:00
PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX
Musk changed his personal profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus; SEC Chairman Paul Atkins attended the annual financial market regulation conference and delivered an opening speech; Vitalik will remotely participate in the ETH Beijing hackathon and deliver a speech; OpenAI launched a cloud-based software engineering agent Codex research preview version.
PANews
2025/05/17 17:08
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month
The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
PANews
2025/05/17 14:33
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?
The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
PANews
2025/05/16 20:00
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30
Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
PANews
2025/05/16 17:30
Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting
As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
PANews
2025/05/16 16:31
