Labubu successfully "entered the US", and the MEME coin with the same name LABUBU was hyped again

From being sold out in seconds on domestic e-commerce platforms to queues all night long at overseas flagship stores, from being the center of street snaps to being swiped on social media, Labubu is evolving into a cross-border cultural meme that is spreading rapidly. Behind this global trend, not only does it accurately hit the deep desire of young people to release their personality and express their emotions, it has also become an alternative asset that the capital market is competing for attention. Not only is the traditional collection circle flocking to it, but even the crypto world is also blowing the Labubu trend.