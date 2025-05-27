MEXC Exchange
Ripple steps out of SEC's shadow: Middle East becomes strategic location, listed company pushes XRP reserves to attract Saudi prince to invest
While reaching a settlement with the SEC, Ripple is rapidly restarting its global expansion in the Middle East, with Dubai becoming a key location for its layout of tokenized real-world assets. At the same time, on May 29, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International announced the completion of a $121 million private placement financing, and will transform into a crypto asset reserve strategy centered on XRP, with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud leading the investment with $100 million.
XRP
$2.1835
+4.13%
SHADOW
$21.3
-1.25%
REAL
$0.00376
+0.53%
AL
$0.0768
+1.05%
PANews
2025/05/29 15:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.29)
Virtuals ecosystem continues to rise
MEME
$0.001554
+6.00%
AI
$0.1109
+3.35%
MEMES
$0.00009346
+3.82%
PANews
2025/05/29 10:18
Standard Chartered Bank Report: Is Solana Becoming a “Meme Chain” and Facing a Growth Dilemma?
Solana may be evolving into a "single-function platform" focused solely on generating and trading Meme coins, and as Meme coin trading volumes decline, Solana may find it difficult to maintain momentum.
BANK
$0.0558
+7.51%
MEME
$0.001554
+6.00%
PANews
2025/05/28 18:00
PA Daily | BlackRock recommends allocating 2% of the portfolio to Bitcoin; SharpLink makes a $425 million bet on ETH reserves
Grayscale established the "AI Crypto Sector" as the sixth cryptocurrency classification standard; a whale withdrew 1,200 BTC from Binance, worth $130.6 million; Strive completed $750 million in financing to advance the "excess return" Bitcoin strategy.
BTC
$107,218.93
+0.30%
AI
$0.1109
+3.35%
ETH
$2,434.93
+0.82%
PANews
2025/05/28 17:30
ETH version of MicroStrategy is here! US-listed SharpLink received over $400 million in funding from Ethereum supporters and was once on the verge of delisting
SharpLink Gaming, a small US stock company that was previously little-known and whose stock price was on the verge of delisting, has become the focus of attention in the crypto market because it received $425 million in financing from heavyweight crypto institutions such as ConsenSys and plans to purchase a large amount of ETH as its main treasury reserve asset.
HERE
$0.000659
--%
ETH
$2,434.93
+0.82%
PANews
2025/05/28 15:10
A quick look at Loud: An experiment in a decentralized attention market that rewards voices with transaction fees
Loud is an experimental project centered around the $LOUD token, exploring whether attention can be directly converted into value.
QUICK
$0.01904
+2.47%
LOUD
$0.0005143
+6.10%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.00006
+103.38%
TOKEN
$0.01361
+4.45%
PANews
2025/05/28 13:19
What are the whales on the blockchain secretly buying? Bitget reveals its coin listing mechanism
The on-chain world is moving towards a new stage of "high-density interaction", and CeFi (centralized finance) is also facing a continuous impact on the on-chain ecosystem. Users are no longer satisfied with simple transactions, but are pursuing to quickly capture on-chain opportunities under the premise of safety and convenience. CEXs including Bitget have keenly captured the potential of the on-chain economy and are trying to bridge the gap between CeFi and DeFi with a more friendly product form.
MORE
$0.01975
+11.70%
FORM
$2.7931
-2.17%
STAGE
$0.0000653
-13.04%
DEFI
$0.002425
+12.16%
PANews
2025/05/28 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.28)
Raydium’s DEX accounts for more than 50% on sol
SOL
$150.8
+6.25%
MORE
$0.01975
+11.70%
MEME
$0.001554
+6.00%
AI
$0.1109
+3.35%
MEMES
$0.00009346
+3.82%
PANews
2025/05/28 10:39
Trump Media Group follows MicroStrategy to launch $2.5 billion Bitcoin vault plan, the presidential family plays with financial tools
The Trump family's calculations in the cryptocurrency circle are getting louder and louder. On the evening of May 27, Trump Media and Technology Group announced that it would launch a financing plan of up to $2.5 billion to include Bitcoin in the company's treasury assets. The company has reached a subscription agreement with about 50 institutional investors and plans to raise funds by issuing about $1.5 billion in common stock and $1 billion in zero-interest convertible bonds.
ZERO
$0.00004057
-1.76%
TRUMP
$9.072
+1.96%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000008
-48.38%
PANews
2025/05/28 10:00
The giant whale stirs up the storm, HYPE price hits a new high, Hyperliquid comes out of the trough and the data explodes
Recently, as the whales have created "storms" on Hyperliquid, this decentralized derivatives exchange is re-entering the spotlight of the crypto world from a new perspective after being "sniped".
STORM
$0.01643
+1.67%
HYPE
$37.52
+4.07%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.00006
+103.38%
PANews
2025/05/27 17:59
