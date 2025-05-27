What are the whales on the blockchain secretly buying? Bitget reveals its coin listing mechanism

The on-chain world is moving towards a new stage of "high-density interaction", and CeFi (centralized finance) is also facing a continuous impact on the on-chain ecosystem. Users are no longer satisfied with simple transactions, but are pursuing to quickly capture on-chain opportunities under the premise of safety and convenience. CEXs including Bitget have keenly captured the potential of the on-chain economy and are trying to bridge the gap between CeFi and DeFi with a more friendly product form.