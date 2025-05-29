MEXC Exchange
Listed companies follow the trend of micro-strategy and are questioned. Financing to buy Bitcoin may become a high-risk move
In the case of Metaplanet, investors paid five times the price of Bitcoin itself for indirect exposure to Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/05/31 14:35
1USDT≠1USDC? Analyzing the “Dark Forest” Behind Stablecoin Swaps
In retail trading over the past year, $8.1 billion in stablecoin exchanges suffered slippage losses of more than 0.1%. This article will analyze this issue.
PANews
2025/05/30 17:44
PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year
The Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$359 million yesterday, ending a 10-day streak of net inflows; OpenSea officially released the fully upgraded OS2 platform and will airdrop SEA tokens; the US SEC applied to the court to withdraw the lawsuit against Binance.
PANews
2025/05/30 17:30
Labubu in the window, NFT on the screen, unlocking the magic of IP emotional marketing
One is real and tangible, the other exists only on the screen. Labubu and NFT seem to be in the real and virtual worlds, but in the emotion-driven consumption era, they grow, explode and recreate myths with surprisingly similar logic. Behind this is the medium of community interaction, the projection of individual identity, and the cultural and emotional container spawned by the IP era.
PANews
2025/05/30 17:19
PoS staking removes regulatory shackles, US SEC declares these three types of activities do not constitute securities transactions
Self-pledging (or individual) pledge, third-party non-custodial pledge, and compliant custodial pledge do not constitute securities transactions.
PANews
2025/05/30 15:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)
$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
PANews
2025/05/30 09:53
On-chain data review for the week: Bitcoin hits its third new high in this cycle, and there may still be room for growth
The market is entering the frenzy phase of the bull run, and if Bitcoin rises further, $120,000 will become a key price area.
PANews
2025/05/29 20:10
Telegram's new move: plans to issue $1.5 billion in bonds, will integrate Musk's xAI and obtain shares and subscriptions
Although founder Pavel Durov is still under house arrest in France, Telegram is still winning the support of investors.
PANews
2025/05/29 19:15
Playing with Cookie Snaps: A hardcore interaction guide for three popular projects
Kill four birds with one stone: Get Snaps while completing Spark lending mining × Newton agent × Union cross-chain interaction.
PANews
2025/05/29 17:33
PA Daily | Trump posted a picture of PEPE and himself on Truth Social; Plume co-founder Eugene unfortunately passed away earlier this week
Vance predicted that the number of Bitcoin holders in the United States will double, claiming that he still holds a considerable amount of Bitcoin; Musk denied that the deal between xAI and Telegram had been signed, and the price of TON tokens fell accordingly; James Wynn's high-leverage operations have given up all of his $87 million in profits and lost $3 million in principal.
PANews
2025/05/29 17:30
