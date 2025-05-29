2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Listed companies follow the trend of micro-strategy and are questioned. Financing to buy Bitcoin may become a high-risk move

Listed companies follow the trend of micro-strategy and are questioned. Financing to buy Bitcoin may become a high-risk move

In the case of Metaplanet, investors paid five times the price of Bitcoin itself for indirect exposure to Bitcoin.
Movement
MOVE$0.1797-2.01%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0203+1.50%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.001034-1.24%
Share
PANews2025/05/31 14:35
1USDT≠1USDC? Analyzing the “Dark Forest” Behind Stablecoin Swaps

1USDT≠1USDC? Analyzing the “Dark Forest” Behind Stablecoin Swaps

In retail trading over the past year, $8.1 billion in stablecoin exchanges suffered slippage losses of more than 0.1%. This article will analyze this issue.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01975+11.70%
Dark Eclipse
DARK$0.003602+2.88%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 17:44
PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year

PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year

The Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$359 million yesterday, ending a 10-day streak of net inflows; OpenSea officially released the fully upgraded OS2 platform and will airdrop SEA tokens; the US SEC applied to the court to withdraw the lawsuit against Binance.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01975+11.70%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048+2.12%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000143-57.94%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013565+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 17:30
Labubu in the window, NFT on the screen, unlocking the magic of IP emotional marketing

Labubu in the window, NFT on the screen, unlocking the magic of IP emotional marketing

One is real and tangible, the other exists only on the screen. Labubu and NFT seem to be in the real and virtual worlds, but in the emotion-driven consumption era, they grow, explode and recreate myths with surprisingly similar logic. Behind this is the medium of community interaction, the projection of individual identity, and the cultural and emotional container spawned by the IP era.
Triathon
GROW$0.0142-11.25%
매직
MAGIC$0.13018+2.75%
Story
IP$2.979+2.26%
리얼와이
REAL$0.00376+0.53%
LABUBU
LABUBU$0.034702+34.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 17:19
PoS staking removes regulatory shackles, US SEC declares these three types of activities do not constitute securities transactions

PoS staking removes regulatory shackles, US SEC declares these three types of activities do not constitute securities transactions

Self-pledging (or individual) pledge, third-party non-custodial pledge, and compliant custodial pledge do not constitute securities transactions.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001788+4.43%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00429+5.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 15:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
LOUD
LOUD$0.0005143+6.10%
메메
MEME$0.001554+6.00%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.1109+3.35%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009346+3.82%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
On-chain data review for the week: Bitcoin hits its third new high in this cycle, and there may still be room for growth

On-chain data review for the week: Bitcoin hits its third new high in this cycle, and there may still be room for growth

The market is entering the frenzy phase of the bull run, and if Bitcoin rises further, $120,000 will become a key price area.
Areon Network
AREA$0.01979-11.61%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000888-1.11%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.004704+3.61%
Share
PANews2025/05/29 20:10
Telegram's new move: plans to issue $1.5 billion in bonds, will integrate Musk's xAI and obtain shares and subscriptions

Telegram's new move: plans to issue $1.5 billion in bonds, will integrate Musk's xAI and obtain shares and subscriptions

Although founder Pavel Durov is still under house arrest in France, Telegram is still winning the support of investors.
Xai
XAI$0.05085+6.00%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0001097-14.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1797-2.01%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020338+12.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/29 19:15
Playing with Cookie Snaps: A hardcore interaction guide for three popular projects

Playing with Cookie Snaps: A hardcore interaction guide for three popular projects

Kill four birds with one stone: Get Snaps while completing Spark lending mining × Newton agent × Union cross-chain interaction.
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.16998+5.89%
GET
GET$0.011127-2.02%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00429+5.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/29 17:33
PA Daily | Trump posted a picture of PEPE and himself on Truth Social; Plume co-founder Eugene unfortunately passed away earlier this week

PA Daily | Trump posted a picture of PEPE and himself on Truth Social; Plume co-founder Eugene unfortunately passed away earlier this week

Vance predicted that the number of Bitcoin holders in the United States will double, claiming that he still holds a considerable amount of Bitcoin; Musk denied that the deal between xAI and Telegram had been signed, and the price of TON tokens fell accordingly; James Wynn&#39;s high-leverage operations have given up all of his $87 million in profits and lost $3 million in principal.
Xai
XAI$0.05085+6.00%
톤코인
TON$2.848+0.56%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0001097-14.69%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004532+8.44%
Plume Network
PLUME$0.08003-0.96%
Share
PANews2025/05/29 17:30

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market