Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.5)
PANews
2025/06/05 12:42
PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC
The Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$378 million in a single day, ending three consecutive days of outflows; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC and now holds nearly 140,000 ETH; the MELANIA project party transferred 150 million tokens and sent 20 million of them to the Wintermute address.
PANews
2025/06/04 17:30
Golden cross trap after $110,000? Bitcoin market outlook and position suggestions
Generally speaking, the appearance of a golden cross indicates an upward trend, but history shows that this may bring about a round of plunge.
PANews
2025/06/04 16:30
Behind Injective’s soaring data, is it a flash in the pan or a comeback?
In the past month, the old public chain Injective has returned to the public eye again with the second-highest net inflow of funds. According to Artemis data, Injective has a net inflow of about 142 million US dollars in the past 30 days, only lower than Ethereum.
PANews
2025/06/04 16:18
The capital game of Circle, the “first stablecoin stock”: old shareholders cash out, Wall Street enters the market, what should retail investors do?
Four years after Circle went public, it attempted to ring the bell on Nasdaq as the "first stablecoin stock" and will open its first trading day on June 5. Old shareholders can finally cash out a large proportion through the IPO window and obtain several times or even dozens of times the returns; at the same time, Circle also took advantage of the policy to increase the issuance scale and pricing range, attracting endorsements from Wall Street giants such as BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase.
PANews
2025/06/04 16:09
Another "crypto president"? Lee Jae-myung's big bet on South Korea's new crypto policies has set off market speculation
Lee Jae-myung's victory not only represents a shift in South Korea's political landscape, but also heralds major changes in the country's policy direction on crypto assets.
PANews
2025/06/04 13:41
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)
Pump.fun or TGE in two weeks
PANews
2025/06/04 09:56
After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?
Zhao Changpeng, the former CEO of Binance, proposed the need to build a dark pool-type perpetual contract DEX to solve the problems of MEV attacks and large position exposure caused by DEX transparency, triggering a wave of market attention to the dark pool track.
PANews
2025/06/03 18:30
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
Strategy plans to issue 2.5 million shares of "Stride" preferred stock to increase its holdings of Bitcoin; Neuralink completed a US$650 million Series E financing round; OSL Group plans to spend US$15 million to acquire 90% of the shares of Indonesian licensed company Evergreen Crest Holdings Ltd.
PANews
2025/06/03 17:20
The Ethereum Foundation publicly laid off employees for the first time, and the strategic adjustment caused controversy again. Is the foundation model no longer effective?
Faced with growing doubts about its unclear technical direction, inefficient collaboration, and centralized governance, the Ethereum Foundation is undergoing a deep organizational reorganization.
PANews
2025/06/03 16:41
