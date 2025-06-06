2025-06-29 Sunday

Airwallex CEO is "besieged" by the crypto community for his insistence on stablecoins. Whose cheese has been moved by stablecoins?

Stablecoins have become a hot topic in the global financial circle. The founder of a cross-border payment unicorn company was &quot;tired of questions&quot; from investors and directly criticized stablecoins. This statement was quickly refuted by many parties in the crypto circle.
PANews2025/06/09 14:39
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.9)

$KTA breaks through 1.4 billion
PANews2025/06/09 10:10
Weekly preview | The U.S. House of Representatives deliberates on the crypto market structure bill; U.S. May CPI data released

In the coming week from June 9, 2025 to June 15, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews2025/06/08 21:04
PA Daily | Trump says his relationship with Musk is over; Binance Alpha launches Open Loot (OL)

Argentina&#39;s Anti-Corruption Office: Javier Milei&#39;s Libra tweet was a personal act and did not violate public morality regulations; Cetus Protocol was back online on June 8; BiT Global, associated with Justin Sun, withdrew its lawsuit against Coinbase over wBTC; James Wynn once again opened a BTC long position with 40x leverage.
PANews2025/06/08 17:14
May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

DeFi’s total locked value (TVL) increased by 25%, and AI development momentum continued to strengthen.
PANews2025/06/08 14:00
Bitcoin hits new high, signal of "escape from the top" appears? Long-term holders take profits, and the market enters the distribution game stage

The group that has held positions for more than 1 year has dominated the recent selling. The next few weeks will be critical in determining whether this is a medium-term consolidation or the beginning of a broader top formation.
PANews2025/06/07 18:02
Apple and Tesla Launch on Solana: Can Tokenized Stocks Attract Crypto Users?

With 24/7 trading and fragmented ownership, crypto exchanges are returning to the battlefield of stock tokenization.
PANews2025/06/07 11:30
Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties

Arca CIO Jeff Dorman has slammed USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle for giving the company a “measly” allocation during its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday, and vowed to cut all
Insidebitcoins2025/06/06 19:28
From passive management to active management, the Ethereum Foundation’s new financial strategy will regulate ETH sales

The new policy aims to reduce operating costs, establish trigger conditions for ETH sales, and enforce the &quot;Defipunk&quot; privacy standard.
PANews2025/06/06 15:50
From the decline of pure meme coins to revenue capture: reviewing the Pump.Fun craze, Hyperliquid repurchase model and the new logic of crypto investment

In this podcast, Mike Dudas, partner at 6th Man Ventures, shares some lessons he’s learned from his venture capital career and his investment logic. In addition, he also expressed his views on Pump.Fun, Pure Meme Coin, Hyperliquid, and more.
PANews2025/06/06 15:30

