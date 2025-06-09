MEXC Exchange
The $500 million financing was sold out in an instant. How will Plasma, backed by Tether, build the Bitcoin financial settlement layer?
Plasma, a financial layer built on Bitcoin, with Tether providing launch liquidity and enhanced by native privacy features, is able to achieve goals that other cryptocurrency projects cannot achieve.
Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender
Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. His office said the official X
Arca accuses Circle of betrayal: Why did the IPO feast abandon its crypto allies and favor Wall Street?
“Circle completely and willfully ignored its customers with this IPO. They were only interested in making a quick buck.”
The influence economy of crypto Twitter: How a small number of accounts control the narrative
CT is actually a complex influence economy with concentrated power and undisclosed economic incentives.
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.10)
Virtuals launches audit agent IRIS on Ethereum
The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game
Who will win among USDT, which has the largest market share, USDC, which is seeking compliance, and FRAX, which is constantly exploring the boundaries of the digital dollar?
PA Daily | Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened; listed company Oblong raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem
MEET48 announced the launch of the $IDOL airdrop plan, and TGE will be launched soon; CoinShares: Ethereum received an inflow of US$296.4 million last week, marking the seventh consecutive week of inflow; Defi App (HOME) will be launched on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures.
XRP, Solana, Cardano Could Join Nasdaq’s Crypto Index
Nasdaq has filed a proposed rule change with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its benchmark Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) to include Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano
Javier Milei Cleared By Argentina’s Corruption Watchdog In Libra Meme Coin Scandal
Argentina’s Anti-Corruption Office has cleared President Javier Milei in the Libra meme coin scandal and said he did not breach any of his presidential duties when he promoted the token.
Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain
The total market value of the global RWA market has soared to US$23.39 billion (excluding stablecoins), a sharp jump of 48.9% from US$15.7 billion at the beginning of the year. Behind this growth, private credit (accounting for about 58%) and US Treasury bonds (accounting for about 31.2%) constitute the absolute dual core of the market, and the two together account for nearly 90% of the market share.
