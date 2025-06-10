2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire

‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire

Grauber Contesoto, also known as the ‘Doge Coin Millionaire‘, announced last week that he is now a PEPE millionaire with his holdings exceeding $1.11 million. Contesoto made his name in the 2021 bull market after his DOGE investment hit 7-figures; however, the memecoin trader did not take profits, meaning his millionaire status washed away during.. The post ‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Notcoin
NOT$0.001787+4.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679+3.66%
도지
DOGE$0.16364+2.84%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.004704+3.61%
페페
PEPE$0.00000952+5.30%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/11 17:49
PA Daily | Tesla's US stock rose 2.3% before the market opened after Musk regretted his excessive remarks against Trump; Ethereum spot ETF continued to have net inflows for 17 days

PA Daily | Tesla's US stock rose 2.3% before the market opened after Musk regretted his excessive remarks against Trump; Ethereum spot ETF continued to have net inflows for 17 days

Abraxas Capital withdrew a total of 44,612 ETH from CEX in the past 14 hours, worth US$123 million; the daily trading volume of Ethereum derivatives reached US$110 billion, surpassing Bitcoin; Tesla&#39;s US stocks rose 2.3% before the market opened; the giant whale 9a56eN unpledged 1.33 million SOL and transferred 380,000 SOL to CEX.
솔라나
SOL$150.86+6.35%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000143-57.94%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0001097-14.82%
이더리움
ETH$2,434.56+0.81%
오아시스 네트워크
ROSE$0.02381+6.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/11 17:30
SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

The cold winter of US regulation seems to be quietly receding, and a ray of light of "innovation exemption" has shone into the DeFi field. On June 9, the positive signal released by the top SEC officials indicated that the DeFi platform may usher in a more friendly development environment.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01975+12.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001634+4.60%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002425+10.98%
레이디움
RAY$2.088+5.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/11 16:42
Ukraine has registered a bill on the creation of a crypto reserve

Ukraine has registered a bill on the creation of a crypto reserve

On June 10, 2025, a bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which provides for the inclusion of virtual assets in the country’s gold and foreign currency reserve. One of the authors of the initiative, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that it promotes the integration of Ukraine into global financial innovation. Recall, Zheleznyak announced […] Сообщение Ukraine has registered a bill on the creation of a crypto reserve появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048+2.12%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5044+4.36%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/11 14:27
Solana spot ETF has made substantial progress again. SEC focuses on evaluating the pledge and redemption mechanism and will be implemented as early as July

Solana spot ETF has made substantial progress again. SEC focuses on evaluating the pledge and redemption mechanism and will be implemented as early as July

On June 11, the US SEC required potential Solana spot ETF issuers to update their S-1 application documents. This move was seen by the market as a turning point for Solana ETF to enter the substantive review stage, sending a signal that the regulatory authorities have a positive attitude. Driven by this, the market's expectations for formal approval in July quickly heated up, and the Solana ecosystem ushered in a general rise in prices.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000143-57.94%
Movement
MOVE$0.1794-2.12%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000653-13.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/11 14:16
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.11)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.11)

labubu market sentiment continues
메메
MEME$0.001557+6.42%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.1109+3.35%
LABUBU
LABUBU$0.03424+32.48%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009342+3.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/11 10:37
Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Irys is a blockchain protocol for cheap and fast data storage and processing. It supports both temporary and persistent files, and smart contracts can work directly with them thanks to EVM compatibility. Irys is suitable for building scalable applications that need fast access to large amounts of data. The project has raised $8.9 million from […] Сообщение Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Work X
WORK$0.00195+0.46%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00627-1.11%
DROP
DROP$0.00000679-11.81%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/11 04:27
Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”

Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”

The Los Angeles riots have ignited fears of escalating social unrest, prompting Robert Kiyosaki and Ray Dalio to link the events to the possible onset of a civil war fueled
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048+2.12%
체인링크
LINK$13.31+3.33%
레이디움
RAY$2.088+5.72%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/10 23:18
Ripple intends to use XRPFi to activate XRP's market value of 100 billion yuan and fill the gap in the DeFi ecosystem

Ripple intends to use XRPFi to activate XRP's market value of 100 billion yuan and fill the gap in the DeFi ecosystem

XRPFi, the combination of XRP and decentralized finance (DeFi), is being seen by more and more practitioners as a new path to activate XRP, a long-established crypto asset, and drive the growth of the XRPL and Ripple ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01975+12.21%
리플
XRP$2.1839+4.12%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.00006+103.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002425+10.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/10 17:30
PA Daily | South Korea's ruling party proposes legislation to allow the issuance of stablecoins; Zhao Changpeng once again becomes the richest Chinese

PA Daily | South Korea's ruling party proposes legislation to allow the issuance of stablecoins; Zhao Changpeng once again becomes the richest Chinese

CICC: Stablecoins can bridge the gap between centralized credit currencies and digital currencies in the medium and long term; ZK Nation: About 760 million ZKs will be unlocked in June, and about 167 million ZKs will be unlocked every month from July until June 2028; Upbit will launch AXL in the Korean won and USDT markets.
ZKsync
ZK$0.04615+4.48%
DeepSouth AI
SOUTH$0.0759-17.23%
Term Finance
TERM$0.44--%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-49.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/10 17:30

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market