PA Daily | Ant Group will apply for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore; X platform recently froze multiple crypto-related accounts
Amber Group, Spartan Group and other institutions participated in this round of Plasma deposit activities; DWF Labs called on NEAR to reduce the inflation rate to 2.5%. If it is achieved, it will purchase an additional 10 million NEAR; CEO of U.S. Bancorp: We are studying business opportunities in the stablecoin field; China Business News: The virtual currency LABUBU is not officially issued by Pop Mart, and reminds people to be vigilant about the risks of currency speculation.
PANews
2025/06/12 17:45
From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?
Bitcoin has shifted from being dominated by retail investors to being dominated by institutions. Institutions are accumulating for the long term, and short- to medium-term price drops will not shake them out of the market.
PANews
2025/06/12 16:30
GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip?
From mall staple with neckbeard cashiers to Reddit rally cry, the latest GameStop offering has moved into convertible debt, looking to raise $1.75 billion in private funding. What it plans to do with the money is anyone’s guess, but the crypto crowd is already bracing for a BTC headline. It’s a long way from selling.. The post GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/12 16:11
Stripe's crypto layout adds a new territory and will acquire crypto wallet company Privy
Privy will continue to operate as a standalone product, helping businesses integrate crypto wallets into their user experience.
PANews
2025/06/12 14:15
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.12)
Old Golden Dog Archaeological Style on Chain
PANews
2025/06/12 10:33
eToro Reports Strong Q1 on Back of Increased Trading Activity, But Shares Plunge by 12%
eToro reported a net income of $60 million for Q1 2025 on 10 June 2025, posting robust financial results due to strong user engagement and a significant uptick in trading activity across its global markets. eToro’s net contribution for Q1 increased by 8%, reaching $217 million. Meron Shani, eToro CFO said, “Our results show strong.. The post eToro Reports Strong Q1 on Back of Increased Trading Activity, But Shares Plunge by 12% appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/11 20:36
Global Ledger experts uncovered unfrozen Garantex wallets with more than $15 million in them
Global Ledger experts have discovered unfrozen wallets of the sub-sanctioned exchange Garantex with assets worth more than $15 million. Capital movements on them continued even after USDT was blocked on the platform’s accounts. The Garantex exchange effectively suspended operations on March 6, 2025. This was preceded by the freezing of the platform’s wallets by Tether, […] Сообщение Global Ledger experts uncovered unfrozen Garantex wallets with more than $15 million in them появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/11 20:26
Humanoid Robots + Cryptocurrency: How does Reborn build the DePAI flywheel?
As robotics becomes the next frontier of AI, Reborn is talking about transforming the general public into "miners" of motion data.
PANews
2025/06/11 20:00
Suspicious Transactions and Crypto Related Crimes Reach an All Time High in Germany
Germany’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has unveiled a record surge in crypto-related crimes since last year. They highlighted that although the overall Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) have come down, crypto crimes are on the rise. In its recent 2024 annual report published on 10 June 2025 in Cologne, Germany’s FIU disclosed that 8711 suspicious crypto.. The post Suspicious Transactions and Crypto Related Crimes Reach an All Time High in Germany appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/11 19:46
Bitcoin 2025 Attendees Set World Record for Most Bitcoin Transactions in a Single Day
At the Bitcoin 2025 conference, held from May 27 to 29 in Las Vegas, a Guinness World Record was set for the highest number of Bitcoin point-of-sale transactions within eight hours. A total of 4,187 Bitcoin payments were made on May 28. Event organizers told Incrypted that purchases at various on-site vendors were made using […] Сообщение Bitcoin 2025 Attendees Set World Record for Most Bitcoin Transactions in a Single Day появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/11 19:31
