Iran plans 'harsh response' to Israel
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, Iranian security sources told Reuters that Iran is planning to "give a severe response" to Israel's attack.
PANews
2025/06/13 10:22
Anthony Pompliano to lead listed company ProCapBTC to raise $750 million to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 13 that according to the Financial Times, Anthony Pompliano, a well-known US crypto KOL, plans to serve as CEO of the listed company ProCapBTC. The company
PANews
2025/06/13 10:21
Canadian listed company Tony G Co-Investment Holdings purchased approximately $440,000 of HYPE tokens
PANews reported on June 13 that according to official news, Canadian listed investment company Tony G Co-Investment Holdings announced that it had purchased 10,387 HyperLiquid platform native tokens HYPE at
PANews
2025/06/13 10:16
A whale deposited 8.7 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $3 million to buy HYPE
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 8.7 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $3 million to purchase 77,353.84 HYPE at a price
PANews
2025/06/13 10:11
Analysis: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummet in value after Israeli airstrike on Iran
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, on Friday morning, the largest digital asset Bitcoin fell 3% in the Singapore market to below $103,000, while smaller cryptocurrencies saw
PANews
2025/06/13 10:09
Moonshot is now available on Rekt ($REKT)
PANews reported on June 13 that Moonshot announced the launch of Rekt ($REKT) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$1.3 million and its 24-hour trading volume
PANews
2025/06/13 10:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.13)
Another Black Swan in the Macro Economy
PANews
2025/06/13 09:51
FSB Chief: Crypto Nears Tipping Point in Financial System Integration
Global financial stability faces a pivotal moment as crypto’s deepening ties with traditional finance drive urgent calls for regulatory overhaul. FSB Chair Warns of Crypto’s Systemic Risk, Demands Swift Global Action Financial Stability Board (FSB) Chair Klaas Knot sounded a warning on the expanding systemic implications of crypto assets during a keynote address at a […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 09:30
Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy
From Bitcoin reserve asset allocation to mining business, from ecological investment to infrastructure construction, Tether is penetrating deeply into the nerve center of the new global financial order. Because of Tether's deep penetration in the Bitcoin system, its actions have also triggered more and more conspiracy theories and heated discussions overseas, questioning whether it has artificially pushed up the price of Bitcoin by continuously issuing USDT, and built a "closed-loop bubble" with Bitcoin reserves, gold support and USDT issuance.
PANews
2025/06/13 09:00
Bitcoin Plummets Below $104K as Tehran Airstrikes Send Shockwaves Through Markets
Bitcoin dipped below $104,000 on Wednesday, reaching an intraday low of $103,362 following reports of airstrikes in Tehran that unsettled global markets and triggered risk‑off sentiment. The cryptocurrency slid approximately 4.1% in the latest session, mirroring investor caution amid escalating Middle East tensions. In contrast, gold surged to $3,410 an ounce, up about 0.6% over […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 08:44
