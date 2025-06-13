2025-06-29 Sunday

Iran plans 'harsh response' to Israel

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, Iranian security sources told Reuters that Iran is planning to "give a severe response" to Israel's attack.
PANews2025/06/13 10:22
Anthony Pompliano to lead listed company ProCapBTC to raise $750 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the Financial Times, Anthony Pompliano, a well-known US crypto KOL, plans to serve as CEO of the listed company ProCapBTC. The company
PANews2025/06/13 10:21
Canadian listed company Tony G Co-Investment Holdings purchased approximately $440,000 of HYPE tokens

PANews reported on June 13 that according to official news, Canadian listed investment company Tony G Co-Investment Holdings announced that it had purchased 10,387 HyperLiquid platform native tokens HYPE at
PANews2025/06/13 10:16
A whale deposited 8.7 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $3 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 8.7 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $3 million to purchase 77,353.84 HYPE at a price
PANews2025/06/13 10:11
Analysis: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummet in value after Israeli airstrike on Iran

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, on Friday morning, the largest digital asset Bitcoin fell 3% in the Singapore market to below $103,000, while smaller cryptocurrencies saw
PANews2025/06/13 10:09
Moonshot is now available on Rekt ($REKT)

PANews reported on June 13 that Moonshot announced the launch of Rekt ($REKT) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$1.3 million and its 24-hour trading volume
PANews2025/06/13 10:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.13)

Another Black Swan in the Macro Economy
PANews2025/06/13 09:51
FSB Chief: Crypto Nears Tipping Point in Financial System Integration

Global financial stability faces a pivotal moment as crypto’s deepening ties with traditional finance drive urgent calls for regulatory overhaul. FSB Chair Warns of Crypto’s Systemic Risk, Demands Swift Global Action Financial Stability Board (FSB) Chair Klaas Knot sounded a warning on the expanding systemic implications of crypto assets during a keynote address at a […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 09:30
Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

From Bitcoin reserve asset allocation to mining business, from ecological investment to infrastructure construction, Tether is penetrating deeply into the nerve center of the new global financial order. Because of Tether's deep penetration in the Bitcoin system, its actions have also triggered more and more conspiracy theories and heated discussions overseas, questioning whether it has artificially pushed up the price of Bitcoin by continuously issuing USDT, and built a "closed-loop bubble" with Bitcoin reserves, gold support and USDT issuance.
PANews2025/06/13 09:00
Bitcoin Plummets Below $104K as Tehran Airstrikes Send Shockwaves Through Markets

Bitcoin dipped below $104,000 on Wednesday, reaching an intraday low of $103,362 following reports of airstrikes in Tehran that unsettled global markets and triggered risk‑off sentiment. The cryptocurrency slid approximately 4.1% in the latest session, mirroring investor caution amid escalating Middle East tensions. In contrast, gold surged to $3,410 an ounce, up about 0.6% over […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 08:44

