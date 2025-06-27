2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
India's top ruling party spokesman calls for Bitcoin reserve pilot

India's top ruling party spokesman calls for Bitcoin reserve pilot

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin News, Pradeep Bhandari, a senior spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), called on India to launch a Bitcoin reserve
TOP Network
TOP$0,0001634+4,60%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,00000000008-49,36%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:30
Ripple CTO: Multiple acquisitions are being promoted, and future upgrades of XRP Ledger will enhance "programmability"

Ripple CTO: Multiple acquisitions are being promoted, and future upgrades of XRP Ledger will enhance "programmability"

PANews reported on June 27 that according to DL News, Ripple's chief technology officer David Schwartz revealed that the company is promoting multiple acquisitions, ranging from early to late stages.
리플
XRP$2,1838+4,10%
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0,10385-6,95%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:26
Lingerie Fighting Championship plans to buy $2 million worth of Bitcoin in six months

Lingerie Fighting Championship plans to buy $2 million worth of Bitcoin in six months

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, the Las Vegas-based women's mixed martial arts league "Lingerie Fighting Championship" announced plans to purchase $230,000 worth of Bitcoin within 30
SIX
SIX$0,01859-0,48%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:16
Tether is reviewing the first design for its planned “Tether Tower” in El Salvador

Tether is reviewing the first design for its planned “Tether Tower” in El Salvador

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company is reviewing the first design plan for the "Tether Tower" planned to be
엘리시아
EL$0,004226-1,69%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:02
Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week

Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week

PANews reported on June 27 that in response to Nakamoto founder David Bailey's suggestion that "Coinbase needs to build a proper Bitcoin vault", Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong responded: "We are
Moonveil
MORE$0,01968+12,52%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:59
DWF Labs announces the upcoming launch of Nex Meta, a cryptocurrency collateralized lending platform

DWF Labs announces the upcoming launch of Nex Meta, a cryptocurrency collateralized lending platform

PANews reported on June 27 that Andrei Grachev, co-founder of crypto market maker DWF Labs, announced plans to launch a new platform called Nex Meta. The service will allow users
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,00000000008-49,36%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:55
CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, citing the Wall Street Journal, cloud computing company CoreWeave has again proposed to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, and
Core DAO
CORE$0,5186+2,20%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,10939+1,27%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:48
U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill instructing the Department of Commerce to promote "blockchain technology." The "Deploy American
U Coin
U$0,01286-1,68%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,020383+12,76%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:42
New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement

Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Tech Startups, Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA (real world asset) tokenization infrastructure, has completed a $1 million private placement financing. Investors
리얼와이
REAL$0,00376+0,53%
Allo
RWA$0,005659-2,69%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:32

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market