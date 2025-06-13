MEXC Exchange
a16z leads $33 million seed round in Yupp to build a decentralized AI assessment platform
PANews reported on June 13 that according to its official website, a16z announced that it had led a $33 million seed round of financing for Yupp, a platform combining AI
PANews
2025/06/13 19:33
Source: Israel's operations against Iraq may last more than two weeks
PANews June 13, according to Israel's i24News, Israeli sources said that the operation against Iran may take at least a few days, but it may also last more than two
PANews
2025/06/13 19:29
HOT Labs talks about blockchain abstraction at Incrypted Online Marathon
On June 9, 2025, as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025, the Incrypted Online Marathon took place. Among the speakers was Peter Volnov, co-founder of HOT Labs, who discussed the company’s vision for the future of blockchain abstraction technology and introduced Hot Chain Abstraction. At the time of writing, the online marathon has garnered over […] Сообщение HOT Labs talks about blockchain abstraction at Incrypted Online Marathon появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/13 19:27
Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'
PANews reported on June 13 that US President Trump: Israel’s attack on Iran was “very good”. According to Iran's Nour News: The cities of Qasr Shirin and Kangawal in Kermanshah
PANews
2025/06/13 19:20
A whale invested 4 million USDC in Hyperliquid and opened a multi-currency long position with leverage
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale address injected another $4 million USDC into Hyperliquid, with a total position of $6 million. It also
PANews
2025/06/13 19:08
Tomo Wallet is the first to launch the KOL order tracking function on the APP
PANews reported on June 13 that TomoWallet announced the launch of the first Twitter tracking push function on the App side, including real-time push, intelligent identification and unlimited following. Using
PANews
2025/06/13 19:03
New Crypto Presale Could Possibly Make You Massive Gains, and Here’s Why Neo Pepe Leads
This content is provided by a sponsor. In the electrifying realm of cryptocurrency, where fortunes are forged and narratives spun, meme coins have frequently been dismissed as ephemeral trends. Yet, a select few have defied skepticism, transforming modest initial outlays into monumental windfalls. Neo Pepe is rapidly emerging as a formidable contender in this exclusive […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 19:00
Amazon, Walmart Mull Stablecoin Launch to Save Billions in Fees: Report
Retail giants Amazon and Walmart are exploring the possibility of issuing their own USD-backed stablecoins, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing anonymous sources. The report comes as the US Congress is preparing a final vote on the Genius Act that will essentially regulate the stablecoins in the country. Stablecoin payment systems could enable quicker, more cost-effective transactions, potentially saving these major corporations billions in banking fees. While Walmart previously dabbled in a proprietary token in 2019, the project was shelved. Amazon has been exploring blockchain applications, including an e-commerce escrow payment trial. Other major brands like Shopify are also embracing stablecoin payments, as small and medium-sized enterprises increasingly turn to them. Apple, X, Airbnb and Google are Exploring Stablecoins As reported earlier, tech giants Apple, X, and Google are exploring stablecoins to reduce fees and enhance cross-border payments. Google leads with two completed stablecoin transactions. Airbnb is in talks with Worldpay to bypass costly credit card processors like Visa and Mastercard. Meanwhile, social platform X is considering stablecoin integration into its X Money app, aiming to expand peer-to-peer payments. Elon Musk has emphasized growing X’s payment capabilities, with the company already securing money transmitter licenses across the U.S. The e-commerce giant Shopify has already announced plans to integrate USDC payments for its users by the end of this year. USDC issuer Circle marked one of the most successful IPO earlier this month on the NYSE. 🍎 Apple, X, and Airbnb are in early talks with crypto firms to integrate stablecoin payments. #apple #google #stablecoin https://t.co/gmEbx3i4PN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Final Vote on GENIUS Act Scheduled for June 17 The U.S. Senate is set to hold a final vote next Tuesday on the GENIUS Act , which would establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill mandates full backing by U.S. dollars or equivalent assets, annual audits for issuers over $50 billion in market cap, and compliance requirements for foreign issuers. Following a preliminary Senate approval Wednesday, the legislation would move to the House, where a separate stablecoin bill awaits consideration. The exact timing of the vote will be determined by Senate leadership.
CryptoNews
2025/06/13 18:59
Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide
PANews reported on June 13 that the Israeli Embassy in Sweden stated that in view of recent developments, Israel's embassies around the world will be closed and consular services will
PANews
2025/06/13 18:52
Affected by the decline of Bitcoin, the US stock crypto sector fell before the market opened
PANews reported on June 13 that affected by the decline of Bitcoin, the U.S. stock crypto sector fell across the board before the market opened. Coinbase (COIN.O) fell 2.1%, Strategy
PANews
2025/06/13 18:32
