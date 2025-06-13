2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The Future of Money by Coinbase: 2025 State of Crypto Summit Reveals Game-Changing Moves

The Future of Money by Coinbase: 2025 State of Crypto Summit Reveals Game-Changing Moves

The 2025 State of Crypto Summit, hosted by Coinbase, is a landmark event. Held in New York City, it brought together over 400 leaders from finance, tech, and regulation. The summit’s focus was on shaping the future of cryptocurrency, with key announcements and discussions on industry trends. Several significant announcements emerged from the summit, from.. The post The Future of Money by Coinbase: 2025 State of Crypto Summit Reveals Game-Changing Moves appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
사토시시티
CITY$0.8688+1.10%
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.1037-7.03%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/13 22:20
Iran confirms nuclear facility damaged in Israeli attack

Iran confirms nuclear facility damaged in Israeli attack

PANews reported on June 13 that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued a statement on the 13th saying that part of Iran's nuclear facilities in the Natanz region were
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 22:13
JPMorgan Chase raises target prices for several Bitcoin mining companies, optimistic about profit improvement

JPMorgan Chase raises target prices for several Bitcoin mining companies, optimistic about profit improvement

PANews June 13 news, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase raised the target prices of mining companies such as CleanSpark, Riot Platforms and MARA Holdings, reflecting the rise in Bitcoin prices
Share
PANews2025/06/13 22:12
XRP price weathers market-wide volatility as Ripple-SEC file motion to release $125 million held in escrow

XRP price weathers market-wide volatility as Ripple-SEC file motion to release $125 million held in escrow

Ripple’s (XRP) price is currently trading at around $2.14 at the time of writing on Friday as investors in the crypto market navigate the sudden spike in volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
리플
XRP$2.1841+4.23%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/13 22:00
SharpLink bets big on ETH with $463M treasury pivot

SharpLink bets big on ETH with $463M treasury pivot

SharpLink, a Nasdaq-listed firm now holds more ETH than any public company, staking 95% to generate passive yield for shareholders and boost Ethereum’s security. SharpLink Gaming announced on June 13 that it has acquired 176,270.69 Ether (ETH) tokens for $462,947,816,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.01969+13.16%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.22873-0.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.35%
이더리움
ETH$2,434.08+0.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/13 21:59
Anthony Pompliano plots $750m Bitcoin buy via SPAC merger: report

Anthony Pompliano plots $750m Bitcoin buy via SPAC merger: report

Anthony Pompliano, one of crypto’s most recognizable names, is reportedly preparing to take the helm of a new public company with a singular mission: buying Bitcoin. Pompliano, known for his influential podcast and massive following on X, is expected to…
Octavia
VIA$0.0219--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/13 21:57
Invesco and Galaxy jointly register Solana spot ETF trust

Invesco and Galaxy jointly register Solana spot ETF trust

PANews reported on June 13 that according to information from the Delaware State Company Registry, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF was officially registered and established in Delaware on June 12,
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000143-63.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0008111+10.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 21:53
U.S. SEC: Brian Daly appointed head of investment management division

U.S. SEC: Brian Daly appointed head of investment management division

PANews reported on June 13 that the US Securities and Exchange Commission: Brian Daly was appointed head of the investment management department.
U Coin
U$0.01285-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 21:39
British tech firm expands crypto reserves with $5m bitcoin purchase

British tech firm expands crypto reserves with $5m bitcoin purchase

UK's Smarter Web Company becomes the latest firm to expand its Bitcoin reserves.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/13 21:35
Associated Press: The United States begins to adjust its military resource deployment in the Middle East

Associated Press: The United States begins to adjust its military resource deployment in the Middle East

PANews June 13 news, Iranian leaders announced on Friday that Iran no longer plans to participate in nuclear talks with the United States originally scheduled for Sunday in Oman. This
Share
PANews2025/06/13 21:34

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market