The Future of Money by Coinbase: 2025 State of Crypto Summit Reveals Game-Changing Moves
The 2025 State of Crypto Summit, hosted by Coinbase, is a landmark event. Held in New York City, it brought together over 400 leaders from finance, tech, and regulation. The summit's focus was on shaping the future of cryptocurrency, with key announcements and discussions on industry trends.
CITY
$0.8688
+1.10%
FUTURE
$0.1037
-7.03%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/06/13 22:20
Iran confirms nuclear facility damaged in Israeli attack
PANews reported on June 13 that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued a statement on the 13th saying that part of Iran's nuclear facilities in the Natanz region were
PART
$0.1495
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 22:13
JPMorgan Chase raises target prices for several Bitcoin mining companies, optimistic about profit improvement
PANews June 13 news, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase raised the target prices of mining companies such as CleanSpark, Riot Platforms and MARA Holdings, reflecting the rise in Bitcoin prices
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 22:12
XRP price weathers market-wide volatility as Ripple-SEC file motion to release $125 million held in escrow
Ripple's (XRP) price is currently trading at around $2.14 at the time of writing on Friday as investors in the crypto market navigate the sudden spike in volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
XRP
$2.1841
+4.23%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/13 22:00
SharpLink bets big on ETH with $463M treasury pivot
SharpLink, a Nasdaq-listed firm now holds more ETH than any public company, staking 95% to generate passive yield for shareholders and boost Ethereum's security. SharpLink Gaming announced on June 13 that it has acquired 176,270.69 Ether (ETH) tokens for $462,947,816,…
MORE
$0.01969
+13.16%
YIELD
$0.22873
-0.55%
NOW
$0.00678
+3.35%
ETH
$2,434.08
+0.79%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:59
Anthony Pompliano plots $750m Bitcoin buy via SPAC merger: report
Anthony Pompliano, one of crypto's most recognizable names, is reportedly preparing to take the helm of a new public company with a singular mission: buying Bitcoin. Pompliano, known for his influential podcast and massive following on X, is expected to…
VIA
$0.0219
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:57
Invesco and Galaxy jointly register Solana spot ETF trust
PANews reported on June 13 that according to information from the Delaware State Company Registry, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF was officially registered and established in Delaware on June 12,
SPOT
$0.000000000000143
-63.14%
TRUST
$0.0008111
+10.77%
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 21:53
U.S. SEC: Brian Daly appointed head of investment management division
PANews reported on June 13 that the US Securities and Exchange Commission: Brian Daly was appointed head of the investment management department.
U
$0.01285
-1.75%
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 21:39
British tech firm expands crypto reserves with $5m bitcoin purchase
UK's Smarter Web Company becomes the latest firm to expand its Bitcoin reserves.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:35
Associated Press: The United States begins to adjust its military resource deployment in the Middle East
PANews June 13 news, Iranian leaders announced on Friday that Iran no longer plans to participate in nuclear talks with the United States originally scheduled for Sunday in Oman.
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 21:34
